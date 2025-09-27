UTET Question Paper 2025: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDF for All Shifts

UTET Question Paper 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is conducting the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) today, 27 September 2025. The UTET exam consists of two papers, such as Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to test the eligibility for primary-level school teachers (Class I-V) and Paper 2 is conducted for secondary-level school teachers (Class VI-VIII). The UTET Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics that are being asked in the examination. A direct link is provided below to download the UTET Question Paper 2025.
UTET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The UTET Exam 2025 is scheduled for two levels, such as primary-level school teachers and secondary-level school teachers. The UTET Paper is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm and the UTET secondary-level school teacher is conducted between 02:00 pm and 04:30 pm. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the HTET Question Paper 2025
|
UTET Question Paper 2025
|
PDF Download
UTET Question Paper 2025: Overview
The UTET 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test where questions will be asked from subjects such as Environmental Studies, Language I (Hindi/English), Mathematics, Language II (Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit/ Urdu), and Child Development and Education. Check the table below for UTET Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights
|
Category
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET)
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
|
Exam Dates
|
September 27, 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR-based)
|
Duration
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
No penalty for wrong answers
|
Medium
|
Bilingual (English & Hindi)
|
Official Website
|
ubse.uk.gov.in
UTET Question Paper 2025: Exam Pattern
The candidates must check the detailed UTET 2025 exam pattern. Below, we have discussed the Uttarakhand TET Exam Pattern 2025 for both Paper-1 and Paper-2 separately.
|
UTET Exam Pattern Paper 1
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Hindi/ English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English/ Urdu)
|
30
|
30
|
Child Development and Education
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
Topics
|
Question
|
Marks
|
Language I (Hindi/ English)
|
30
|
30
|
Child Development and Education
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English/ Urdu)
|
30
|
30
|
For Mathematics/ Science teachers
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation