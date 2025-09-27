UTET Question Paper 2025: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDF for All Shifts

UTET Question Paper 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is conducting the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) today, 27 September 2025. The UTET exam consists of two papers, such as Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to test the eligibility for primary-level school teachers (Class I-V) and Paper 2 is conducted for secondary-level school teachers (Class VI-VIII). The UTET Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics that are being asked in the examination. A direct link is provided below to download the UTET Question Paper 2025.

UTET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The UTET Exam 2025 is scheduled for two levels, such as primary-level school teachers and secondary-level school teachers. The UTET Paper is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm and the UTET secondary-level school teacher is conducted between 02:00 pm and 04:30 pm. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the HTET Question Paper 2025