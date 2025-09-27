IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

UTET Question Paper 2025: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDF for All Shifts

By Mohd Salman
Sep 27, 2025, 13:56 IST

UTET Question Paper 2025: UBSE conducts the UTET exam for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam is conducted on September 27, 2025 and assesses candidates eligibility for primary-level school teachers and secondary-level school teachers. A direct link to download the UK TET Question Paper 2025 is provided below

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UTET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download Paper 1 and 2
UTET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download Paper 1 and 2

UTET Question Paper 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is conducting the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) today, 27 September 2025. The UTET exam consists of two papers, such as Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to test the eligibility for primary-level school teachers (Class I-V) and Paper 2 is conducted for secondary-level school teachers (Class VI-VIII). The UTET Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics that are being asked in the examination. A direct link is provided below to download the UTET Question Paper 2025.

UTET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The UTET Exam 2025 is scheduled for two levels, such as primary-level school teachers and secondary-level school teachers. The UTET Paper is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm and the UTET secondary-level school teacher is conducted between 02:00 pm and 04:30 pm. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the HTET Question Paper 2025

UTET Question Paper 2025

PDF Download

UTET Question Paper 2025: Overview

The UTET 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test where questions will be asked from subjects such as Environmental Studies, Language I (Hindi/English), Mathematics, Language II (Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit/ Urdu), and Child Development and Education. Check the table below for UTET Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights

Category

Details

Exam Name

Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET)

Conducting Body

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Exam Dates

September 27, 2025

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Duration

2 hours 30 minutes 

Negative Marking

No penalty for wrong answers

Medium

Bilingual (English & Hindi)

Official Website

ubse.uk.gov.in

UTET Question Paper 2025: Exam Pattern

The candidates must check the detailed UTET 2025 exam pattern. Below, we have discussed the Uttarakhand TET Exam Pattern 2025 for both Paper-1 and Paper-2 separately.

UTET Exam Pattern Paper 1

Topics

No. of Questions

Marks

Environmental Studies

30

30

Language I (Hindi/ English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Language II (Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English/ Urdu)

30

30

Child Development and Education

30

30

Total

150

150

 

Topics

Question

Marks

Language I (Hindi/ English)

30

30

Child Development and Education

30

30

Language II (Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English/ Urdu)

30

30

For Mathematics/ Science teachers

60

60

Total

150

150

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News