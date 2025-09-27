This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 September

Every day has a story. Every date hides a moment in time that shaped the world. But what makes September 27 special? On September 27, key events unfolded. In 1066, William of Normandy set sail, beginning the Norman conquest of England. In 1540, Pope Paul III officially approved the Jesuit order. In 1822, Champollion revealed the secret of Egyptian hieroglyphics with the Rosetta Stone. In 1854, two ships collided off Newfoundland, killing hundreds. In 1939, Warsaw surrendered to the Nazi invasion.

In 1940, Germany, Italy and Japan formed the Axis alliance via the Tripartite Pact. And in 1996, the Taliban seized Kabul, changing Afghanistan's course. In this article, we'll explore the significant turning points, surprises, beginnings, and endings associated with September 27.