This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 September

622 – Muhammad Completes the Hegira
- Prophet Muhammad completed his Hegira, or "flight," from Mecca to Medina.
- He escaped persecution and built the foundation of Islam's first community.
- The Hegira marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar.
1540 – Jesuit Order Established
- Pope Paul III approved the Society of Jesus in Rome.
- The Jesuits became key players in the Counter-Reformation.
- They spread education and Catholic missions worldwide.
1779 – John Adams Appointed to Negotiate Peace
- The Continental Congress sent John Adams to France.
- His mission was to negotiate peace and commerce treaties with Britain.
- Adams later became the 2nd U.S. President.
1822 – Champollion Deciphers the Rosetta Stone
- French scholar Jean-François Champollion solved Egyptian hieroglyphs.
- He announced his findings in Paris using the Rosetta Stone.
- This breakthrough unlocked Egypt's ancient history.
1854 – Ship Collision off Newfoundland
- The steamship SS Arctic collided with Vesta in heavy fog.
- Over 300 people lost their lives.
- It was one of the worst maritime tragedies of the 19th century.
1869 – Wild Bill Hickok Kills a Man
- Sheriff Wild Bill Hickok broke up a drunken saloon fight in Kansas.
- He shot Samuel Strawhun during the clash.
- The event added to his reputation as a gunslinger.
1915 – John Kipling Killed at the Battle of Loos
- John Kipling, son of author Rudyard Kipling, died in France.
- He was just 18 and serving as a Second Lieutenant.
- His death was a personal tragedy for the famous writer.
1938 – Roosevelt Appeals to Hitler
- U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt wrote to Adolf Hitler.
- He urged peace as Hitler threatened Czechoslovakia.
- Roosevelt hoped to prevent another world war.
1939 – Warsaw Surrenders to German Forces
- After 26 days of siege, Warsaw fell to Nazi Germany.
- Around 140,000 Polish troops were taken prisoner.
- The Nazis began brutal occupation policies.
1940 – Axis Powers Formed
- Germany, Italy, and Japan signed the Tripartite Pact.
- This agreement led to the formation of the Axis alliance during World War II.
- It promised mutual defence if attacked by outside nations.
1960 – Death of Sylvia Pankhurst
- British suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst died in Ethiopia.
- She fought for women's rights and social justice.
- Daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, she left a lasting legacy.
1962 – Rachel Carson's Silent Spring was Published
- Biologist Rachel Carson released her book Silent Spring.
- It exposed the dangers of pesticides to people and nature.
- The book sparked the modern environmental movement.
1989 – Zsa Zsa Gabor Walks Out of Court
- Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor faced trial for slapping a police officer.
- During closing arguments, she stormed out of the courtroom.
- The incident reinforced her image as a Hollywood diva.
1996 – Taliban Seize Kabul
- The Taliban captured Kabul, Afghanistan's capital.
- Their victory reshaped Afghan politics and society.
- Strict Islamic law was imposed under their rule.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 27?
September 27 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – September 27
1827 – Hiram R. Revels
- First Black man to serve in the U.S. Senate.
- Represented Mississippi as a Republican during Reconstruction.
- A minister and strong advocate for equality.
1840 – Thomas Nast
- Influential American political cartoonist.
- Famous for exposing corruption in New York's Tammany Hall.
- Helped popularise symbols like the Republican elephant and Democratic donkey.
1972 – Gwyneth Paltrow
- Oscar-winning actress and businesswoman.
- Known for Shakespeare in Love and the Iron Man films.
- Founder of the lifestyle brand Goop.
Notable Deaths on September 27
1960 – Sylvia Pankhurst
- British suffragette, writer, and activist.
- Fought for women's rights and social justice causes.
- Spent the later years in Ethiopia, where she died.
Other Notable Deaths on September 27
- Ram Mohan Roy (d. 1833) — Indian social and religious reformer; often called “Father of the Indian Renaissance.”
- Braxton Bragg (d. 1876) — American Confederate general during the Civil War.
- Edgar Degas (d. 1917) — French impressionist painter and sculptor.
- Aimee Semple McPherson (d. 1944) — Evangelist and founder of the Foursquare Church.
- Clara Bow (d. 1965) — American actress, silent-film star and early “It Girl.”
- Hugh Hefner (d. 2017) — Founder of Playboy magazine and cultural icon.
- Donald O'Connor (d. 2003) — American dancer, singer, and actor (known for Singin' in the Rain).
- Wolfgang A.C. Lyles (d. 2013) — Film producer, known for working on Western films.
- Anne Jeffreys (d. 2017) — American actress and singer (films, TV, Broadway).
- Cliff Burton (d. 1986) — Bassist of the heavy metal band Metallica.
