2025 Hurricane Humberto: Tracking, Impact & Safety Tips!

Hurricane Humberto has intensified into a powerful Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds reaching 145 mph as of September 27, 2025, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Although there are no coastal watches for the U.S. as of now, the NHC warns of hazardous surf and rip currents along impacted coastlines. Forecasters warn that although Humberto is gaining strength, it isn't the primary storm posing immediate threats to U.S. shores.

The bigger concern for U.S. residents this weekend is the Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, located near Cuba and the Bahamas. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda this weekend. It may strengthen and impact the Southeast U.S., especially Georgia and the Carolinas. Staying alert to advisories is vital for public safety during hurricane season.