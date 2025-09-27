IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
NYT Pips Hints Today (September 27, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 27, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the daily NYT Pips hints and solutions for September 27, 2025. Find step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to master the newest New York Times game.

NYT Pips Game Today

NYT PIPS Game Today: The New York Times’ newest daily puzzle is quickly becoming as addictive as Wordle and Connections. It’s all about placing domino tiles into colorful spaces so the numbers match a specific rule. Some rules ask the numbers to add up to a total, others require them to be equal, greater than, less than, or even all different. The Easy level usually gives you a smooth start, but Medium and Hard can get really tricky with multiple conditions to balance. If you found yourself stuck today, don’t worry, we’ve got the full step-by-step solutions for September 27, 2025, right here.

Easy Difficulty Hints and Answers

  • Number (4):  Place [1 | 6] vertically, [4 | 3] vertically

  • Number (6): Place [4 | 3] vertically, [2 | 2] horizontally 

  • Equal (1): Place [1 | 1] vertically.

Final results:

Pips Easy Final (1)

Medium Difficulty Hints and Answers

Pips Medium (1)

  • Greater Than (2):  Place [4 | 4] vertically.

  • Greater Than (2): Place [2 | 2] vertically.

  • Less Than (2): Place [0 | 0] vertically.

  • Not Equal: Place [4 | 4] vertically, [2 | 2] vertically, [0 | 0] vertically, [1 | 1] vertically

  • Number (7): Place [1 | 1] vertically, [3 | 3] horizontally 

Final results:

Pips Medium Final (1)

Hard Difficulty Hints and Answers

Pips Hard (1)

  • Number (1):  Place [1 | 2] vertically 

  • Number (2): Place [1 | 2] vertically 

  • Number (3): Place [3 | 1] horizontally 

  • Number (2): Place [2 | 2] vertically 

  • Number (1): Place [1 | 0] vertically 

  • Number (1): Place [3 | 1] horizontally, [1 | 0] vertically.

  • Equal (1): Place [1 | 1] vertically, [1 | 5] vertically.

  • Number (4): Place [4 | 4] vertically.

  • Not Equal: Place [2 | 2] vertically, [1 | 5] vertically, [4 | 4] vertically, [3 | 3] horizontally, [1 | 6] vertically.

  • Number (3): Place [3 | 3] horizontally.

  • Number (4): Place [4 | 2] horizontally 

  • Number (4): Place [4 | 3] horizontally.

  • Number (0): Place [0 | 6] vertically, [0 | 2] horizontally.

  • Number (18): Place [1 | 6] vertically, [0 | 6] vertically, [6 | 2] vertically.

  • Equal (2): Place [4 | 2] horizontally, [6 | 2] vertically.

  • Number (2): Place [0 | 2] horizontally.

  • Equal (3): Place [4 | 3] horizontally, [5 | 3] vertically.

  • Number (5): Place [5 | 3] vertically.

Final result:

Pips Hard final (1)

That’s the full solution set for the NYT PIPS puzzle on September 27, 2025. Compare with your placements, see where you got stuck, and sharpen your logic for tomorrow’s challenge.

