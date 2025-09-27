NYT Pips Hints Today (September 27, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT PIPS Game Today: The New York Times’ newest daily puzzle is quickly becoming as addictive as Wordle and Connections. It’s all about placing domino tiles into colorful spaces so the numbers match a specific rule. Some rules ask the numbers to add up to a total, others require them to be equal, greater than, less than, or even all different. The Easy level usually gives you a smooth start, but Medium and Hard can get really tricky with multiple conditions to balance. If you found yourself stuck today, don’t worry, we’ve got the full step-by-step solutions for September 27, 2025, right here.
Easy Difficulty Hints and Answers
Number (4): Place [1 | 6] vertically, [4 | 3] vertically
Number (6): Place [4 | 3] vertically, [2 | 2] horizontally
Equal (1): Place [1 | 1] vertically.
Medium Difficulty Hints and Answers
Greater Than (2): Place [4 | 4] vertically.
Greater Than (2): Place [2 | 2] vertically.
Less Than (2): Place [0 | 0] vertically.
Not Equal: Place [4 | 4] vertically, [2 | 2] vertically, [0 | 0] vertically, [1 | 1] vertically
Number (7): Place [1 | 1] vertically, [3 | 3] horizontally
Hard Difficulty Hints and Answers
Number (1): Place [1 | 2] vertically
Number (2): Place [1 | 2] vertically
Number (3): Place [3 | 1] horizontally
Number (2): Place [2 | 2] vertically
Number (1): Place [1 | 0] vertically
Number (1): Place [3 | 1] horizontally, [1 | 0] vertically.
Equal (1): Place [1 | 1] vertically, [1 | 5] vertically.
Number (4): Place [4 | 4] vertically.
Not Equal: Place [2 | 2] vertically, [1 | 5] vertically, [4 | 4] vertically, [3 | 3] horizontally, [1 | 6] vertically.
Number (3): Place [3 | 3] horizontally.
Number (4): Place [4 | 2] horizontally
Number (4): Place [4 | 3] horizontally.
Number (0): Place [0 | 6] vertically, [0 | 2] horizontally.
Number (18): Place [1 | 6] vertically, [0 | 6] vertically, [6 | 2] vertically.
Equal (2): Place [4 | 2] horizontally, [6 | 2] vertically.
Number (2): Place [0 | 2] horizontally.
Equal (3): Place [4 | 3] horizontally, [5 | 3] vertically.
Number (5): Place [5 | 3] vertically.
That’s the full solution set for the NYT PIPS puzzle on September 27, 2025. Compare with your placements, see where you got stuck, and sharpen your logic for tomorrow’s challenge.
