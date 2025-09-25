NYT Pips Hints Today (September 25, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT PIPS Game Today: Pips is a NYT’s new daily game that challenges your brain with a mix of numbers, strategy, and domino tiles. Similar to Wordle or Connections, the twist is that every space on the board follows a rule: numbers must either add up to a target, be equal to a value, or even be greater/less than something.
Easy levels warm you up, while Medium and Hard force you to think deeper about domino placements.
If, like everyone else, today’s puzzle (Sept. 25) stumped you as well, don’t worry, we are here to give the complete breakdown with solutions.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
-
Number (10): Place [2 | 3] vertically, [4 | 3] horizontally, [3 | 1] vertically
-
Greater Than (2): Place [4 | 2] horizontally
-
Number (5): Place [5 | 1] vertically
-
Equal (1): Place [3 | 1] vertically, [5 | 1] vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
-
Number (1): Place [1 | 0] vertically
-
Number (1): Place [1 | 0] vertically, [1 | 3] horizontally.
-
Equal (0): Place [0 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 3] horizontally.
-
Equal (3): Place [1 | 3], [3 | 3], [3 | 2], [0 | 3] horizontally.
-
Number (3): Place [3 | 2] horizontally, [1 | 5] horizontally.
-
Number (11): Place [1 | 5] horizontally, [6 | 2] vertically.
-
Equal (2): Place [6 | 2] vertically, [5 | 2] horizontally.
-
Number (10): Place [5 | 2] horizontally, [4 | 5] vertically.
Final result:
Today's NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
-
Greater Than (1): Place [2 | 3] horizontally
-
Number (8): Place [3 | 6] vertically, [2 | 0] vertically.
-
Equal (3): Place [3 | 6], [3 | 1], [0 | 3], [2 | 3], [3 | 5].
-
Number (2): Place [3 | 1] vertically, [1 | 1] horizontally.
-
Number (10): Place [0 | 5] horizontally, [3 | 5] horizontally.
-
Number (7): Place [1 | 1] horizontally, [6 | 6] vertically.
-
Number (6): Place [0 | 0] horizontally, [6 | 6] vertically.
Final result:
That’s the full Sept. 25 NYT PIPS Domino Game Hints! Check your answers, see where you slipped up, and get ready for tomorrow’s challenge.
