NYT Pips Hints Today (September 24, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: It is The New York Times’ daily puzzle that mixes math and dominoes into one addictive brain game. Just like Wordle or Connections, the goal is to place domino tiles in specific spaces, but the twist is that each space follows a rule. Some want the numbers to add up to a target, others require them to be equal, greater than, or less than a certain number.
Today’s (Sept. 24) puzzle had a mix of straightforward and sneaky hints across Easy, Medium, and Hard levels. If you got stuck, don’t stress, we’ve broken down each hint with the correct domino placement.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
Number (6): Place [2 | 5] vertically, [2 | 2] horizontally, [0 | 4] vertically
Number (10): Place [4 | 6] horizontally, [0 | 4] vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
Greater Than (10): Place [4 | 6] horizontally, [6 | 5] horizontally
Number (2): Place [2 | 3] horizontally
Equal (4): Place [4 | 6] horizontally, [4 | 4] vertically, [4 | 2] horizontally
Equal (5): Place [6 | 5], [4 | 5], [5 | 3] horizontally
Equal (3): Place [5 | 3], [3 | 3] vertically, [2 | 3] horizontally
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
Equal (2): Place [2 | 2] vertically
Less Than (1): Place [5 | 0] vertically, [0 | 6] horizontally
Number (10): Place [3 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 5] horizontally
Equal (3): Place [3 | 5] horizontally, [3 | 3] vertically, [3 | 2] horizontally
Not Equal: Place [3 | 1], [5 | 5], [3 | 2] horizontally, [4 | 4] vertically, [0 | 6], [1 | 6] horizontally
Number (1): Place [3 | 1] horizontally
Number (4): Place [4 | 4] vertically
Number (6): Place [1 | 6] horizontally
Final Result:
That’s the full solution set for the Sept. 24 PIPS puzzle! Compare your placements, see where you tripped up, and get hyped for tomorrow’s challenge.
