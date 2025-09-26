IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out at ibps.in - Download Scorecard Link Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Sep 26, 2025, 18:38 IST

IBPS Result 2025, IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released  IBPS PO 2025 preliminary exam results on its official website. The result download link is active on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by logging into the portal. To download the result,candidates will have to use their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No/Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)/ and captcha. 


Get all details about IBPS PO Result 2025 here
HIGHLIGHTS

  • IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: Where and how to download the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?
  • IIBSP PO Result 2025 Download Link: Know the credentials required to download?
  • IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 - Official Website: The result download link is available to download on the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Result 2025, IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 on its official website. The IBPS PO Prelims 2025 download link is available on its website, www.ibps.in. Candidates who successfully appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can now check their scores and qualifying status online by using the link. You will access the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link here.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Download Link 

IBPS PO Cut Off 2025

Check Steps to IBSP PO Result 2025 Download Link?

IBPS has uploaded the result download link on its official website. Candidates can check the result for the posts of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee in online mode. The result download link has beenshared by the IBPS on its official website and candidates will have to use their login credentials to download their result. You can follow the steps given below to check the result easily-

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where you have to enter the login details.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 - Official Website

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on September 26, has activated the much awaited IBPS PO Prelims 2025 result download link on its website, www.ibps.in. To download the result,candidates will have to use their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No/Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)/ and captcha.

How To Download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?

You can download the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Official Website-Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Go to Link-Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.
  • Use Login Credentials-A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Submit The Link-Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Download Result-Check the result and download it.
  • Save the Result-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Details Mentioned in IBPS PO Result 2025

IBPS PO Result 2025 has been released on the official website on September 26, 2025. Candidates can download their result from the official website after using their login credentials. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result.

The online result will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category 
  • Exam date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained
  • Total Marks 

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Sep 26, 2025, 17:36 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Cut Off

    The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 has been announced on the official website. Now it is expected that  the IBPS will soon upload the IBPS PO Prelims Scorecards on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check the performance in the PO/MT exam. 


  • Sep 26, 2025, 17:23 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: How To Download IBPS PO Result 2025 Prelims Link?

    Candidates can access the IBPS PO Result 2025 Prelims Result Download Link at the official website of IBPS. You will have to access the link displaying as “Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XV)  “ on the official website of IBPS.

  • Sep 26, 2025, 17:20 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025: Details Mentioned in IBPS PO Result 2025

    IBPS PO Result 2025 has been released on the official website on September 26, 2025. Candidates can download IBPS PO Result 2025 from the official website after using their login credentials. Students should check all the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result.The online result will carry the following details:

    • Name of a candidate
    • Category 
    • Exam date 
    • Subject details 
    • Marks obtained
    • Total Marks 
  • Sep 26, 2025, 17:00 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: Where to get IBPS PO Result 2025 Prelims Link?

    Candidates can access the IBPS PO Result 2025 Prelims Result Download Link at the official website of IBPS. You will have to access the link displaying as “Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XV)  “ on the official website of IBPS.


  • Sep 26, 2025, 16:47 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 Prelims: What's Next

    Now all the candidates qualified in the  IBPS PO Result 2025 Prelims round are able to appear for the mains exam round. A total of 5208  probationary officer/management trainee posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. These posts are to be filled in a total 11 Participating Banks across the country. Candidates shortlisted are able to appear in the main exam round. 


  • Sep 26, 2025, 16:42 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: How to check SBI PO result 2025?

    Candidates can check the SBI PO result 2025 after following the simple steps given below-

    • Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. 
    • Step 2: Navigate to the 'Join SBI' section 
    • Step  3: Click on 'Current Openings'. 
    • Step 4: Select the link for 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers'. 
    • Step 5: Click on the SBI PO Result 2025 link.
  • Sep 26, 2025, 16:39 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: Where to get IBPS PO Result 2025 Prelims result download link?

    To get the IBPS PO Result 2025 Prelims result download link, candidates will have to click on the  result  download link read as-Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination on the official website. You will have to choose the link-Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XV) on the home page. 

  • Sep 26, 2025, 16:37 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: IBPS PO Result 2025 Download Link

    You can access the IBPS PO Result 2025 Download Link  At the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) i.e.www.ibps.in

  • Sep 26, 2025, 16:27 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: Is the result Out?

    Yes, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)has activated the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 result download link today i.e. on September 26, on its website, www.ibps.in. Candidates can download their result after using their login credentials. 

  • Sep 26, 2025, 16:21 IST

    IBPS PO Result 2025 LIVE: Is the link Out?

    Yes, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released short notice regarding the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 result which says that the result will be released late in evening today i.e. on September 26, on its website, www.ibps.in.

