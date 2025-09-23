Every football fan around the world eagerly awaits that one night where the spotlight shines on a single player and not on teams, which is the Ballon d’Or ceremony. It is considered as the most prestigious award in the field of football. Ballon d’Or honours the players who have shown exceptional talent, and impact on the game throughout the season. Over the years, many great names in the history of football such as Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have received this award.
The 2025 Ballon d’Or was the 69th ceremony and it took place on 22nd September 2025. It was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The ceremony has been one of the most talked-about editions. What makes this season special is not just the race itself but the incredible performances in the football world this year. The Ballon d’Or was first started in the year 1956 and now it continues to grow into a global celebration which ensures to celebrate the finest of players including the coaches.
Now that the winners of the Ballon d’Or have been announced, the football world now has the answer. Here is the list of all the winners of Ballon d’Or for 2025.
List of Ballon d’Or Winners 2025
Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembélé defeated the Spain and Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to the 2025 Ballon D’Or. He won the title because of his important role for PSG who defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich and won their maiden UEFA Champions League title.
Beaucoup de joie, de fierté et d’émotion. Un rêve devenu réalité. Merci à tous ceux qui m’ont toujours soutenu tout au long de ce parcours. #ballondor pic.twitter.com/dLTgZXqa6d— Ousmane Dembélé (@dembouz) September 23, 2025
Similarly, Aitana Bonmatí won the women’s Ballon d’Or and she became the third player after Lionel Messi and Michelle Platini to have won it three consecutive times.
Once, twice, and three times. Historic. #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/Q3ljqu6beW— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 23, 2025
Here is the complete list:
- Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025: Ousmane Dembélé
- Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025: Aitana Bonmati
- Kopa Trophies 2025 Men: Lamine Yamal
- Kopa Trophies 2025 Women: Vicky López
- Yashin Trophies 2025 Men: Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Yashin Trophies 2025 Women: Hannah Hampton
- Johan Cruyff 2025 Men: Luis Enrique
- Johan Cruyff 2025 Women: Sarina Wiegman
- Gerd Müller 2025: Viktor Gyökeres and Ewa Pajor
- Clubs of the Year 2025: Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal
- Socrates Award 2025: Xana Foundation
- Men’s Club of the Year 2025: PSG
- Women’s Club of the Year: Arsenal
The Ballon d’Or 2025 winners have once again reminded us why football is more than just a sport. It is a stage where talent, hard work, and passion create history.
