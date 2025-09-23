Every football fan around the world eagerly awaits that one night where the spotlight shines on a single player and not on teams, which is the Ballon d’Or ceremony. It is considered as the most prestigious award in the field of football. Ballon d’Or honours the players who have shown exceptional talent, and impact on the game throughout the season. Over the years, many great names in the history of football such as Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have received this award.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or was the 69th ceremony and it took place on 22nd September 2025. It was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The ceremony has been one of the most talked-about editions. What makes this season special is not just the race itself but the incredible performances in the football world this year. The Ballon d’Or was first started in the year 1956 and now it continues to grow into a global celebration which ensures to celebrate the finest of players including the coaches.