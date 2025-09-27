When is National Son’s Day 2025? National Son’s Day 2025 is celebrated on March 4 and September 28 in the United States, celebrating the special bond between parents and sons. The day celebrates sons as essential members of families, recognizing their growth, achievements, and the values they uphold.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 33 million households in the country with at least one son, underlining the significance of this observance. National Son’s Day isn’t just about celebration, it’s about educational opportunities, mentorship, and heartfelt appreciation. Read on to learn more about its history, significance, and celebration ideas.

When is National Son’s Day 2025 Celebrated?

National Son’s Day is celebrated on March 4 and September 28 in the U.S., offering families two chances to honor sons each year.