U.S. National Daughter’s Day 2025 is observed on Thursday, September 25, celebrating the bond between parents and daughters across the nation. The day’s significance has grown notably thanks to social media, heartfelt wishes, and public campaigns promoting equality and support for girls.

According to the National Day Archives, more than 65% of American families take part each year by posting tributes or organizing small gatherings and personalized activities in honor of their daughters. Read on to learn about the significance of Daughter’s Day, heartfelt wishes, and top ways American families honor their daughters.

What Is National Daughter’s Day and Why Is It Celebrated?

National Daughter’s Day reminds families and society to appreciate and empower girls, promoting equality and breaking stereotypes. The holiday fosters positive parent-child relationships and strengthens family bonds through shared celebrations.