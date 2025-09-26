What is Project Firewall and its Impact on American Workers?

What is Project Firewall? Project Firewall is a sweeping U.S. Department of Labor enforcement initiative. This initiative was launched in September 2025 to target H-1B visa abuses and safeguard American workers’ interests. The move coincided with a presidential directive requiring an unprecedented $100,000 fee for every new H-1B petition.

According to the U.S. DoL, the initiative promises increased audits and investigations into employers’ wage practices and hiring processes. Official statistics reveal that in 2023, the DOL recovered over $274 million in back wages through wage and hour enforcement actions, demonstrating serious ongoing concerns about non-compliance.

Read on to learn about the new U.S. labor policy safeguarding American jobs, why it was launched, its impact on American Workers and key developments under Project Firewall.