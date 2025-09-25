CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Which US States have the Most (and Least) H-1B Visa Applications and Renewals? Check Lists

By Harshita Singh
Sep 25, 2025, 01:10 EDT

H-1B visa renewal in the US is a key concern for skilled foreign professionals. According to the latest FY data, states like California and Texas lead in H-1B visa approvals, which directly correlate with the number of H-1B visa renewals and extensions.

H-1B Visa Application

H-1B Visa renewal by state: Every year, thousands of highly skilled people from all over the world apply to work in the US. A lot of these applications come from India and China. The first H-1B visa lottery gets a lot of attention, but for many people, the important part is getting their H-1B visa renewed after the first three years.

According to official data from USCIS and the Department of Homeland Security for Fiscal Year 2024, there were more than 750,000 eligible registrations, but only a small number were chosen.

This article shows where these professionals are most common and least common, as well as which states get the most and least H-1B visa applications and approvals.

List of 9 US States with the Most H-1B Visa Renewal Applications 

This table shows the states with the highest number of approved H-1B petitions for "continuing employment," which represents visa renewals and extensions. This data provides a direct and accurate look at where existing H-1B visa holders are renewing their status.

Rank

State with the Most H-1B Visa Renewals

FY 2024 Visa Renewals

1

California

65,000+

2

Texas

40,000+

3

New Jersey

20,000+

4

New York

18,000+

5

Washington

16,000+

6

Illinois

14,000+

7

Massachusetts

12,000+

8

Virginia

10,000+

9

Pennsylvania

9,000+

Source: Analysis of USCIS H-1B Petitions for "Continuing Employment," Fiscal Year 2024.

List of 9 US States with the Most H-1B Visa Approvals

The following table shows the states with the highest number of total H-1B visa approvals, which include both new and continuing employment petitions. This data is a strong indicator of where H-1B professionals are employed.

Rank

State Name

FY 2024 Visa Approvals

FY 2025 Projected Approvals*

1

California

96,000+

102,000+

2

Texas

55,000+

58,000+

3

New Jersey

28,000+

30,000+

4

New York

26,000+

28,000+

5

Washington

24,000+

26,000+

6

Illinois

20,000+

21,000+

7

Massachusetts

18,000+

19,000+

8

Virginia

15,000+

16,000+

9

Pennsylvania

13,000+

14,000+

Note: FY 2025 projections are based on current filing trends, which are subject to change.

List of 9 US States with the Least H-1B Visa Approvals

Some states have a lot of H-1B workers, while others don't have many. The table below lists the states that are expected to receive the fewest H-1B visa approvals in Fiscal Year 2025. This is usually because the economies are smaller or the industries are different, so they don't need as many people with H-1B visas.

Rank

State with the Fewest H-1B Visa Applications Approvals

FY 2025 Projected Approvals*

1

Wyoming

<100

2

Vermont

<100

3

West Virginia

<100

4

North Dakota

<100

5

South Dakota

<100

6

Montana

<200

7

New Mexico

<200

8

Alaska

<200

9

Hawaii

<300

Note: FY 2025 projections are based on current filing trends, which are subject to change.

H-1B visa holders are still mostly found in states with strong technology and professional service industries. Even though demand is still high, news reports from September 2025 about a new $100,000 fee on some H-1B applications could change things a lot. This new policy may prompt companies to reassess their hiring practices, potentially altering the geographic distribution of H-1B workers in the years to come.

