Which US State has the Most Lakes? Top 9 States with the Maximum Number of Lakes

States with the most lakes: The United States geography has an incredible number of freshwater bodies. Recently, updated data highlights that Alaska, with an estimated 3.2 million lakes (including millions of unnamed ones), far surpasses other states, solidifying its position as the ultimate Lake State. Discover which other states with lakes provide critical ecological benefits and support the tourism industry of the United States.

ByHarshita Singh
Jul 18, 2025, 08:00 EDT
Lake in Alaska, US

Which US State has the most lakes? Think about freshwater lakes – whether they're those peaceful, hidden spots or the massive inland seas. They truly define the look and feel of life across the United States. While plenty of states with lakes boast their new geographical findings and surveys consistently show just how incredibly vast these natural features are. These lakes are more than just fun places to visit; they are important ecosystems that support all kinds of animals, affect the weather in the area, and help communities grow. Finding out which states are really "loaded with lakes" gives you a cool look at America's unique water landscape and how important these watery treasures are for the economy and the environment.

Which US State has the most Lakes?

Alaska is without a doubt the state with the most lakes. The Last Frontier has an amazing 3.2 million lakes, which include many unnamed bodies of water that are bigger than five acres. Alaska has 3,197 named natural lakes, according to the government. The state's unique geography, which includes large glaciers, permafrost, and heavy rain, creates huge wetlands and depressions that are perfect for forming lakes. This is why there are so many lakes. These clear waters are not only important for the ecosystem, but they are also important for fishing, transportation, and the subsistence living of Native Americans. This is why Alaska is known around the world as a great place to fish.

List of 9 US States with the Most Lakes

Alaska tops the list of states with the most lakes by a wide margin, but several other US states also have a lot of lakes, each with its own unique aquatic scenery and recreational options. The exact numbers can change based on how you define a "lake" (for example, minimum size, natural vs. man-made, named vs. unnamed), but these are the best ones:

State

Estimated Number of Lakes

Largest Inland Lake

Alaska

~3.2 million 

(over 5 acres, incl. unnamed)

Lake Iliamna

Wisconsin

~15,000

Lake Winnebago

Minnesota

11,842 

(over 10 acres)

Red Lake

Michigan

~11,000 

(inland, >5 acres)

Houghton Lake

Florida

~30,000

Lake Okeechobee

Washington

~8,000

Lake Chelan

New York

~7,600

Oneida Lake

Texas

~6,700-7,000

Caddo Lake

Maine

~6,000

Moosehead Lake
In conclusion, Alaska has the most lakes, but states like Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin are still proud of their large lake populations, which are a big part of their natural heritage and provide lots of recreation opportunities. These different bodies of water all over the US really show how different the country's geography is and how important these freshwater resources are to the country.

FAQs

  • Which US state has 12,000 lakes?
    +
    While no single state officially claims exactly 12,000 lakes, Minnesota is often cited with numbers very close to or slightly above 12,000, depending on how "lake" is defined. For instance, some sources state Minnesota has nearly 12,000 lakes, specifically 11,842 lakes over 10 acres. Michigan also has an estimated 11,000 inland lakes over 5 acres.
  • How many lakes are in Michigan?
    +
    Michigan has over 11,000 inland lakes that are 5 acres or larger. If smaller bodies of water are included, the total number can be over 64,000. Michigan also uniquely borders four of the five Great Lakes (Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie), giving it the longest freshwater coastline in the world.
  • How many lakes are in Minnesota?
    +
    Minnesota is famously known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," but it actually has more! Officially, Minnesota has 11,842 lakes that are 10 acres or larger. If you include all basins over 2.5 acres, the number rises to 21,871 lakes.

