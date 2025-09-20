Companies that sponsor H-1B Visa 2025: The US government has set a shocking $100,000 yearly fee for each new H-1B visa application as part of the new "Project Firewall" initiative. It was signed by President Donald Trump on September 19, 2025, and is set to take effect on September 21, 2025. The fee applies to new visa petitions for workers currently outside the US and is part of a "Project Firewall" initiative. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officially backs the decision, which is meant to protect American workers and stop what people think is visa abuse. This change to the H-1B visa is a big problem for thousands of skilled workers, especially those from India. But, one more pressing question remains the same with this change: which companies that sponsor H-1B visas will keep hiring foreign workers, and who will be the best H-1B sponsoring companies in 2025? So, this list looks at the tech giants that are still in charge of sponsoring H-1B visas in 2025.

List of Tech Companies Sponsoring the Most H-1B Visas in 2025 The most recent data shows a change in H-1B visa sponsorships. Some companies are adapting to the new rules, while others are changing their plans. The new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas has changed the game, but these tech giants are still at the top. Below is a comparison of their visa approvals from fiscal year 2024 to 2025, according to official USCIS data. Rank (2025) Tech Company Sponsoring H-1B Visa Approvals (FY2025) H-1B Visa Approvals (FY2024) Change 1 Amazon 10,044 3,871 +6,173 2 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 5,505 4,209 +1,296 3 Microsoft 5,189 4,008 +1,181 4 Meta 5,123 3,599 +1,524 5 Apple 4,202 3,348 +854 6 Google 4,181 3,211 +970 7 Deloitte Consulting 2,353 3,607 -1,254

Amazon didn’t just top the H-1B list in 2025...

They showed up three separate times:

🔹 Amazon Web Services

🔹 Amazon Com Services

🔹 Amazon Data Services



Combined? Over 1,000 H-1B approvals this year.

And that’s just what’s public.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/Hc0XnaniYf — Amanda Goodall (@thejobchick) September 18, 2025 What is the H-1B Visa? The H-1B is a temporary employment visa that lets US companies hire foreign professionals in specialized fields that require a bachelor's or higher degree. It is a very important way for businesses in fields like technology, medicine, and engineering to fill specialized positions when they can't find qualified workers within the United States. As for the eligibility, the visa is valid for three years at first, but it can be extended for up to six years. Its "dual intent" is one of its most important features. This means that people with an H-1B visa can apply for a Green Card while they are on the visa. There has been a lot of debate about the visa program, with some people saying it is used to hire workers who make less money and replace American workers. The recent rise in fees is a direct answer to these worries.