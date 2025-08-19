US student visa revocation: The US State Department has confirmed the cancellation of more than 6,000 international student visas. This news has shocked people in the academic world. This important step is part of a new and stricter way of dealing with immigrants and international students. It comes after the F-1 visa rules have changed a lot. The changes in the new visa rules include more thorough checks and screening on social media. The State Department has given a number of reasons for the visa cancellations, but the news has made a lot of international students, especially those on F-1 visas, very worried because their futures are now uncertain. Lawyers and universities are watching the situation closely and trying to figure out why so many visas were canceled and what it means for the future. This change makes the rules for international students in the US different and shows how the reasons for US visa denials are changing.

Why are Thousands of F-1 Student Visas being Revoked? The US State Department has stated that the vast majority of the more than 6,000 F-1 visa cancellations were due to individuals either overstaying their permits or breaking the law. Of the total, approximately 4,000 revocations were linked to criminal offenses, with the most common charges being assault, DUI, and burglary. An additional 200 to 300 visas were canceled for reasons related to "engaging in terrorist activities" or having links to terrorist organizations, though no specific groups were named. A State Department official also noted that hundreds, possibly thousands, of visas were revoked because recipients were involved in activities seen as conflicting with US foreign policy. This stricter enforcement is part of a larger government policy that targets visa holders who are thought to be anti-American or politically active in any way.

🎓 NEWS | The US State Department told the BBC it has revoked more than 6,000 international student visas this year, citing violations of US law and “support for terrorism.” About 4,000 cases involved alleged lawbreaking — visa overstays, assault, DUI, or burglary — while 200–300… pic.twitter.com/2KVfsC0aEY — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) August 18, 2025 Impact of Visa Revocation on International Students and US Universities The US visa revocations have complicated effects that go beyond just the people, like international students who were directly affected. If a student's visa is canceled, they may lose their legal protection right away. They can also be told to leave the States. Some are even told to "self-deport" to avoid being detained. Many people are in a state of legal limbo and fear because these decisions were made suddenly, and some students say they were flagged for small legal problems like traffic tickets. The crackdown is a big problem for U.S. colleges and universities. International students contribute nearly $43.8 billion to the US economy and constitute a significant portion of the student population at numerous institutions. International students might not want to come to the US if the political and legal situation is very unclear. This would hurt US colleges and universities' ability to make money and offer a lot of different classes.