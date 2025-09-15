US states that spend the most on education: The discussion about the US education budget is more important than ever, especially when it comes to how the money is spent. As per the latest data from sources like the World Population Review and the U.S. Census Bureau, public schools across the nation spend billions annually. This substantial investment, which averages over $12,000 per student, is primarily shouldered by state and local governments. In 2025, the amount of money each state spends on each student varies widely, which affects everything from teacher pay to the technology used in classrooms. Anyone who cares about the future of education needs to know how much each state spends on its students. This list shows the states that will be making this important financial commitment in 2025.

Which US State Gets the Most Money from the US Department of Education? State and local governments are the main sources of money for public schools, but federal aid is also very important. It usually goes to specific groups of students or schools that need it. States with smaller populations and a lot of rural or at-risk K–12 students tend to get the most federal money per student. Reports say that Alaska has the highest score in this area, followed by North Dakota, Montana, and Kentucky. This distribution shows that the federal government is focused on making sure that everyone has equal access to education and helping states with specific financial problems. The states at the top of this list show that they are serious about education by putting money into it. The different numbers show that each state has different priorities and that its economy and population are different. These budgets have a direct effect on the resources available to students, from classroom technology to teacher development. Spending is only one part of the equation.