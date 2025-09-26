Poorest states in the US: People in the US often think of big cities and states with high incomes when they hear the word "wealth." However, a closer look shows that there are big differences in the economy. The U.S. Census Bureau said that the national median household income of the United States was about $83,730 in 2024.
However, this number hides a harsh truth: for millions of families, staying financially stable is still a struggle. This is especially true in the poorest states, where the median income and access to resources are much lower than the national average. These rankings don't change because there aren't many different types of businesses, people don't go to school as much, and the economy has had problems in the past.
People say that the US gives people chances, but if you look more closely at the poorest states, you can see that economic inequality is still a problem.
The 9 Poorest States in the US as Per Median Household Income
When we look at the states with the lowest median household income, a clear picture of economic disparities emerges. This key indicator of a state's overall financial health shows which states are facing the most significant challenges.
|
Rank
|
Poorest American State Name
|
Median Household Income 2025
(in USD)
|
1
|
Mississippi
|
59,000
|
2
|
West Virginia
|
57,917
|
3
|
Arkansas
|
58,773
|
4
|
Louisiana
|
52,087
|
5
|
Alabama
|
53,913
|
6
|
New Mexico
|
53,992
|
7
|
Kentucky
|
55,573
|
8
|
Oklahoma
|
55,826
|
9
|
South Carolina
|
59,318
List of the 9 Poorest US States by Poverty Rate
Beyond just median income, another crucial metric is the poverty rate, which measures the percentage of the population living below the federal poverty line. This ranking reveals which states have the highest concentration of residents facing economic hardship.
|
Rank
|
Poorest State Name
|
Poverty Rate 2025
|
1
|
Louisiana
|
18.9%
|
2
|
New Mexico
|
18.5%
|
3
|
Mississippi
|
17.3%
|
4
|
Kentucky
|
17.3%
|
5
|
Arkansas
|
15.8%
|
6
|
Alabama
|
15.6%
|
7
|
West Virginia
|
15.3%
|
8
|
Oklahoma
|
14.9%
|
9
|
South Carolina
|
14.2%
Which are the 9 Poorest Cities in America
Poverty is a problem that affects the whole state in many parts of the country, but it is often most severe in certain cities. Based on the most recent data, this table shows a list of cities with some of the highest poverty rates.
|
Rank
|
Poorest US City Name
|
State
|
Poverty Rate
|
1
|
Monroe
|
Louisiana
|
41.9%
|
2
|
Pine Bluff
|
Arkansas
|
41.3%
|
3
|
Jackson
|
Mississippi
|
26.8%
|
4
|
Gary
|
Indiana
|
32.9%
|
5
|
Birmingham
|
Alabama
|
25.2%
|
6
|
Shreveport
|
Louisiana
|
23.6%
|
7
|
Las Cruces
|
New Mexico
|
22.0%
|
8
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
21.2%
|
9
|
Springfield
|
Massachusetts
|
25.3%
The most recent information from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Trustee Program gives a clear picture of the poorest states, but these rankings are often based on long-standing problems and problems that are still ongoing. Recent news reports say that the economy has grown only a little in 2025, which is unlikely to change the rankings very much. These states still have to work hard to make their economies more diverse and invest in education so that their residents can have a better future.
