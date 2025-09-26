IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Which are the 9 Poorest States in the US States in 2025? (Ranked)

By Harshita Singh
Sep 26, 2025, 07:09 EDT

The poorest state in America is a persistent topic of discussion as economic trends shift. The latest news and facts highlight how median household income and poverty rates paint a complex picture of the poorest cities in America and rural areas, with many states struggling with economic disparities.

Add as a preferred source on Google
The poorest US States
The poorest US States

Poorest states in the US: People in the US often think of big cities and states with high incomes when they hear the word "wealth." However, a closer look shows that there are big differences in the economy. The U.S. Census Bureau said that the national median household income of the United States was about $83,730 in 2024.

However, this number hides a harsh truth: for millions of families, staying financially stable is still a struggle. This is especially true in the poorest states, where the median income and access to resources are much lower than the national average. These rankings don't change because there aren't many different types of businesses, people don't go to school as much, and the economy has had problems in the past.

People say that the US gives people chances, but if you look more closely at the poorest states, you can see that economic inequality is still a problem.

The 9 Poorest States in the US as Per Median Household Income

When we look at the states with the lowest median household income, a clear picture of economic disparities emerges. This key indicator of a state's overall financial health shows which states are facing the most significant challenges.

_Poorest States in the US as Per Median Household Income

Rank

Poorest American State Name

Median Household Income 2025  

(in USD)

1

Mississippi

59,000

2

West Virginia

57,917

3

Arkansas

58,773

4

Louisiana

52,087

5

Alabama

53,913

6

New Mexico

53,992

7

Kentucky

55,573

8

Oklahoma

55,826

9

South Carolina

59,318

 

Check Out:  Top 10 Most Dangerous States in the US (2025) – Which State is Safest?

List of the 9 Poorest US States by Poverty Rate

Beyond just median income, another crucial metric is the poverty rate, which measures the percentage of the population living below the federal poverty line. This ranking reveals which states have the highest concentration of residents facing economic hardship.

Rank

Poorest State Name

Poverty Rate 2025

1

Louisiana

18.9%

2

New Mexico

18.5%

3

Mississippi

17.3%

4

Kentucky

17.3%

5

Arkansas

15.8%

6

Alabama

15.6%

7

West Virginia

15.3%

8

Oklahoma

14.9%

9

South Carolina

14.2%

 

Also Read - List of 7 US Currency Denominations still in Circulation

Which are the 9 Poorest Cities in America

Poverty is a problem that affects the whole state in many parts of the country, but it is often most severe in certain cities. Based on the most recent data, this table shows a list of cities with some of the highest poverty rates.

Rank

Poorest US City Name

State

Poverty Rate

1

Monroe

Louisiana

41.9%

2

Pine Bluff

Arkansas

41.3%

3

Jackson

Mississippi

26.8%

4

Gary

Indiana

32.9%

5

Birmingham

Alabama

25.2%

6

Shreveport

Louisiana

23.6%

7

Las Cruces

New Mexico

22.0%

8

Houston

Texas

21.2%

9

Springfield

Massachusetts

25.3%

Check Out: Which 5 US States Produce the Most Pumpkins? Check List

The most recent information from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Trustee Program gives a clear picture of the poorest states, but these rankings are often based on long-standing problems and problems that are still ongoing. Recent news reports say that the economy has grown only a little in 2025, which is unlikely to change the rankings very much. These states still have to work hard to make their economies more diverse and invest in education so that their residents can have a better future.

To read more such amazing stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags