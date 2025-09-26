Poorest states in the US: People in the US often think of big cities and states with high incomes when they hear the word "wealth." However, a closer look shows that there are big differences in the economy. The U.S. Census Bureau said that the national median household income of the United States was about $83,730 in 2024.

However, this number hides a harsh truth: for millions of families, staying financially stable is still a struggle. This is especially true in the poorest states, where the median income and access to resources are much lower than the national average. These rankings don't change because there aren't many different types of businesses, people don't go to school as much, and the economy has had problems in the past.

People say that the US gives people chances, but if you look more closely at the poorest states, you can see that economic inequality is still a problem.