Most dangerous states in the US: Anyone, from students to young professionals to families looking for a new home, should put safety first. To make smart choices, you need to know which states have the most and least crime. A recent report from the Council on Criminal Justice says that violent crime rates in U.S. cities have generally gone down. Homicides are down 17% and robberies are down 20% compared to the same time last year. This good trend shows that things are getting better, but some states still have a lot of problems. Let's read more about the most dangerous states in the US and see what crime statistics different reports say make them so.

What are the Most Dangerous States in the United States?

It's hard to figure out which states are the most dangerous because it can depend on a number of things, such as the rates of violent crime, property crime, or both. Some states always have more violent crime than others. Violent crime includes murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.