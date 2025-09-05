NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Harshita Singh
Sep 5, 2025, 01:40 EDT

This list of the most dangerous states in the United States in 2025 is based on the latest crime data, primarily from the FBI. These states with the most crimes have high violent and property crime rates. Discover a comprehensive overview of the most and least dangerous states to understand where crime rates are highest and lowest.

The most dangerous state in the US.
Most dangerous states in the US: Anyone, from students to young professionals to families looking for a new home, should put safety first. To make smart choices, you need to know which states have the most and least crime. A recent report from the Council on Criminal Justice says that violent crime rates in U.S. cities have generally gone down. Homicides are down 17% and robberies are down 20% compared to the same time last year. This good trend shows that things are getting better, but some states still have a lot of problems. Let's read more about the most dangerous states in the US and see what crime statistics different reports say make them so.  

What are the Most Dangerous States in the United States?

It's hard to figure out which states are the most dangerous because it can depend on a number of things, such as the rates of violent crime, property crime, or both. Some states always have more violent crime than others. Violent crime includes murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. 

Data from the FBI and other independent studies for 2025 show that several states have higher violent crime rates than others. The table below shows states with high rates of violent crime and the most dangerous cities in each state.

Rank

Name of State

Most Dangerous US City

Violent Crime Rate 

(per 100,000 residents)

1

New Mexico

Albuquerque

780.5

2

Alaska

Anchorage

758.9

3

Arkansas

Pine Bluff

645.3

4

Louisiana

Marksville

628.6

5

Tennessee

Memphis

621.6

6

California

Oakland

499.5

7

Colorado

Pueblo

492.5

8

South Carolina

Spartanburg

491.3

9

Missouri

St. Louis

488.0

10

Michigan

Benton Harbor

461.0

List of Safest US States by Crime Rate in 2025

On the other hand, some states have crime rates that are always low, making them some of the safest places to live. These states often do well because of a mix of things, such as having few people living there, strong community ties, and good ways for police to do their jobs. 

The following states are thought to be the safest in the U.S. based on a thorough look at crime data from 2025.

Rank

State Name

Safest US City

Violent Crime Rate

(per 100,000 residents)

1

Maine

Kennebunk

103.3

2

New Hampshire

Nashua

125.6

3

Connecticut

Ridgefield

150.0

4

Rhode Island

Warwick

172.3

5

Wyoming

Casper

201.9

6

New Jersey

Robbinsville

202.9

7

Kentucky

Union

214.1

8

Vermont

South Burlington

221.9

9

Virginia

Leesburg

234.0

10

Idaho

Rexburg

241.4

Even though crime rates in the U.S. have gone down overall, safety is still a big worry for many people. The information for 2025 shows that some states still have a lot of crime problems, while others are safer. This information can help anyone who is thinking about moving or just wants to know how safe the country is right now.

