Most dangerous states in the US: Anyone, from students to young professionals to families looking for a new home, should put safety first. To make smart choices, you need to know which states have the most and least crime. A recent report from the Council on Criminal Justice says that violent crime rates in U.S. cities have generally gone down. Homicides are down 17% and robberies are down 20% compared to the same time last year. This good trend shows that things are getting better, but some states still have a lot of problems. Let's read more about the most dangerous states in the US and see what crime statistics different reports say make them so.
What are the Most Dangerous States in the United States?
It's hard to figure out which states are the most dangerous because it can depend on a number of things, such as the rates of violent crime, property crime, or both. Some states always have more violent crime than others. Violent crime includes murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.
Data from the FBI and other independent studies for 2025 show that several states have higher violent crime rates than others. The table below shows states with high rates of violent crime and the most dangerous cities in each state.
|
Rank
|
Name of State
|
Most Dangerous US City
|
Violent Crime Rate
(per 100,000 residents)
|
1
|
Albuquerque
|
780.5
|
2
|
Anchorage
|
758.9
|
3
|
Pine Bluff
|
645.3
|
4
|
Marksville
|
628.6
|
5
|
Memphis
|
621.6
|
6
|
Oakland
|
499.5
|
7
|
Pueblo
|
492.5
|
8
|
Spartanburg
|
491.3
|
9
|
St. Louis
|
488.0
|
10
|
Benton Harbor
|
461.0
List of Safest US States by Crime Rate in 2025
On the other hand, some states have crime rates that are always low, making them some of the safest places to live. These states often do well because of a mix of things, such as having few people living there, strong community ties, and good ways for police to do their jobs.
The following states are thought to be the safest in the U.S. based on a thorough look at crime data from 2025.
|
Rank
|
State Name
|
Safest US City
|
Violent Crime Rate
(per 100,000 residents)
|
1
|
Kennebunk
|
103.3
|
2
|
Nashua
|
125.6
|
3
|
Ridgefield
|
150.0
|
4
|
Warwick
|
172.3
|
5
|
Casper
|
201.9
|
6
|
Robbinsville
|
202.9
|
7
|
Union
|
214.1
|
8
|
South Burlington
|
221.9
|
9
|
Leesburg
|
234.0
|
10
|
Rexburg
|
241.4
Even though crime rates in the U.S. have gone down overall, safety is still a big worry for many people. The information for 2025 shows that some states still have a lot of crime problems, while others are safer. This information can help anyone who is thinking about moving or just wants to know how safe the country is right now.
