How Many United States Territories are There?

Sure, the U.S. has 50 states, but did you know it also includes a captivating array of territories? Each of these places has a unique story to tell. They are filled with a lively culture and a special connection to the mainland. These often-forgotten corners of America are far more than just locations on a map; they are bustling communities among the 3.6 million Americans that contribute significantly to the US economy and varied identity. Therefore, current conversations often shed light on the specific hurdles and hopes of these regions. All the more important reason to understand where they fit into the larger American picture.

List of 14 United States Territories

U.S. territories are areas under the jurisdiction of the United States federal government but are not part of any state. That means, unlike states, they do not have the same level of sovereignty. Historically speaking, many current states were once territories before achieving statehood. As of today, the U.S. oversees 14 territories, to be exact. But, only five of those United States territories are permanently inhabited.