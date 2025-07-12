How Many United States Territories are There?

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
United States territories are currently home to over 3.6 million people. These islands are spread across the Pacific and Caribbean, which represent a unique part of the US geography, with ongoing discussions about their political status and future.

Sure, the U.S. has 50 states, but did you know it also includes a captivating array of territories? Each of these places has a unique story to tell. They are filled with a lively culture and a special connection to the mainland. These often-forgotten corners of America are far more than just locations on a map; they are bustling communities among the 3.6 million Americans that contribute significantly to the US economy and varied identity. Therefore, current conversations often shed light on the specific hurdles and hopes of these regions. All the more important reason to understand where they fit into the larger American picture.

List of 14 United States Territories

U.S. territories are areas under the jurisdiction of the United States federal government but are not part of any state. That means, unlike states, they do not have the same level of sovereignty. Historically speaking, many current states were once territories before achieving statehood. As of today, the U.S. oversees 14 territories, to be exact.  But, only five of those United States territories are permanently inhabited.

US Territory Name

Location

Acquisition Date

Population 

(Approx. Latest)

Puerto Rico

Caribbean

1898

3,222,000 (2023)

Guam

North Pacific

1898

169,330 (2023)

U.S. Virgin Islands

Caribbean

1917

87,146 (2020)

American Samoa

South Pacific

1900

44,620 (2023)

Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI)

North Pacific

1947

51,295 (2023)

Baker Island

North Pacific

1857

0

Howland Island

North Pacific

1857

0

Jarvis Island

South Pacific

1857

0

Johnston Atoll

North Pacific

1858

0

Kingman Reef

North Pacific

1922

0

Midway Atoll

North Pacific

1867

Navassa Island

Caribbean

1857

0

Palmyra Atoll

North Pacific

1898

4-25 

Wake Island

North Pacific

1899

0

United States territories

How Many Inhabited US Territories Are There?

The five inhabited territories under the United States are as follows. But you must remember that each has its own local government and distinct characteristics:

  1. Puerto Rico

  2. Guam

  3. U.S. Virgin Islands

  4. American Samoa

  5. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI)

What is the Status of Citizens in U.S. Territories?

So, if you are born in a U.S. territory, you are usually a U.S. citizen. The big exception here is American Samoa, where folks are considered U.S. nationals instead. While people from these territories can jump into the presidential primary elections, they typically can not cast a vote in the main U.S. general presidential elections. Instead, they have non-voting delegates speaking for them in the House of Representatives. Good to know, though, that each of these inhabited territories has some say in how they're run, with their own elected legislatures and governors.

There is no denying that the United States territories represent a diverse and integral part of the nation's story. Even when these islands are not always under the spotlight, their unique political statuses, cultural richness, and strategic importance continue to shape contemporary American dialogues, especially when it concerns democratic representation and federal support.

FAQs

  • How many islands are there in the US?
    +
    The United States has around 18,617 islands that include both large and small islands and islets. 
  • How many states in the US are there at present?
    +
    There are 50 states under the United States of America. 
  • How many territories are in the USA?
    +
    There are 14 US territories in total. Out of the fourteen territories, only five are inhabited.American SamoaNorthern Mariana IslandsGuamUS Virgin IslandsPuerto RicoBaker IslandHowland IslandPalmyra AtollJarvis IslandJohnston AtollKingman ReefMidway AtollNavassa IslandWake Island

