SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Tier-1 Prelims Admit Card Releasing Soon at ssc.gov.in, Details Here

Sep 9, 2025, 21:50 IST

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025, SSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2025: SSC will activate the admit card link on its official website for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025. The admit card will contain the candidate's information as well as examination centre details.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released in the second week of September 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must carry to the exam centre along with valid ID.
  • SSC CGL Tier 1 Hall Ticket 2025: The SSC CGL admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, reporting time, and the address of the examination centre

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 in a single shift daily. As per the official notice, the SSC CGL Admit Card will get released 2-3 days before the actual exam date. 

The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will contain the details such as name, roll number/registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, etc. 

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Overview

SSC is all set to release the CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check the table below for SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Detail

Recruitment Authority

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Posts Name

Combined Graduate Level (CGL)

Vacancies

14582

Admit Card Release Date

September 9-10, 2025

Prelims Exam Date

September 12-26, 2025

Selection Process

Tier 1

Tier 2

Typing Test

Official Website

sss.gov.in
LIVE UPDATES
  • Sep 9, 2025, 21:50 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: How to deal with Peer Comparison Over Exam Shifts

    It is very common to get trapped in a comparison of the exam shifts' difficulty level. SSC uses a statistical normalisation formula for this exact reason, which is designed to adjust for variations in difficulty across different shifts. However, SSC has banned sharing the exam content in any form

  • Sep 9, 2025, 20:55 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: What if Candidate is not satisfied with the allotted examination centre

    SSC will assign the examination centre as per the preference filled by candidates while filling the online application form. However, candidates will not be allowed to change examination centres if they are not satisfied with the examination centre. Candidates are advised to appear in the same exam centres mentioned in the hall ticket. As per the official notice released by SSC, it will assignn the exam centre within the range of 168 kms

  • Sep 9, 2025, 20:12 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: What if Website Kept Crashing

    If the website keeps crashing while Downloading SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 then candidates can follow the alternate methods as listed below

    Use the direct login link and skip the homepage and go straight to the admit card portal via this direct link provided in this article.
    Try downloading the admit card late at night or early in the morning between 1 and 6 AM.
    If you're on mobile, try a desktop. If you're on Wi-Fi, try mobile data.
    Use incognito/private mode to bypass cached data that might be causing issues.

  • Sep 9, 2025, 19:44 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Documents to Carry to the Examination Centre

    Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry the important documents along with the admit card. Check the list below for documents to carry to the examination centre

    • Printed copy of the admit card
    • Valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
    • Passport-size photograph (same as uploaded during registration)
  • Sep 9, 2025, 19:21 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: What are common mistakes to avoid when taking the exam?

    Candidates attempting the exam must, which candidates should avoid while taking the examination. Some of the common mistakes are listed below

    • Not Reading Instructions Carefully
    • Poor Time Management
    • Guessing the answers
    • Panicking During the Exam
    • Over-focusing on One Subject
  • Sep 9, 2025, 18:56 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Official Website to Download Hall Ticket

    The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will be released for the exam. Students can download their hall ticket pdf at ssc.gov.in. 

  • Sep 9, 2025, 18:48 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 LIVE: How to Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF

    1. Visit the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in
    2. On the homepage, click on the link “SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card (Tier-1)” under the regional portal.
    3. Select your region (e.g., SSC Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western Region, etc.).
    4. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.
    5. Click on Submit.
    6. Your SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
    7. Download and take a printout for future reference.
  • Sep 9, 2025, 18:32 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Release Date?

    The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released anytime soon today. The Tier-1 examination is scheduled from September 12 to 26, 2025, while the City Intimation Slip was already issued on September 3, 2025. Candidates are likely to be able to download their admit cards by September 9 or 10, 2025.

  • Sep 9, 2025, 18:03 IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Live: When the exam will be conducted?

    The SSC CGL Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025. As per the latest notice by SSC the exam will be conducted in single shift daily

The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will get released in the second week of September 2025. Candidates going to attempt the examination must bring a printed admit card, a valid original photo ID, and a photocopy. Also, any kind of electronic gadgets and study materials are prohibited in the examination hall. 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

