SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Tier-1 Prelims Admit Card Releasing Soon at ssc.gov.in, Details Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 in a single shift daily. As per the official notice, the SSC CGL Admit Card will get released 2-3 days before the actual exam date.

The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will contain the details such as name, roll number/registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, etc.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Overview

SSC is all set to release the CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check the table below for SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights