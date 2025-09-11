Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
Daily Current Affairs for SSC CGL 2025: Download Latest PDF & Check Important GK Topics

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 11, 2025, 17:31 IST

Daily Current Affairs for SSC Exams: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to commence SSC CGL exam from September 12. Prospective candidates must stay updated with the daily current affairs for SSC CGL. Download PDF and prepare important GK topics on national, international, economy, science, and sports for Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams.

Cuurent Affairs for SSC
Current Affairs is an integral part of SSC CGL exam and various other government exams. Every aspirant gearing up to appear for the upcoming SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS and other SSC Exams 2025 must prepare for this section thoroughly to increase their chances of qualifying. Here, we will compile all the latest current affairs for competitive exams, including SSC, Banking, Railway-RRB, UPPSC, SBI Clerk, UKPSC, TNPSC, MPPSC, and Other State Government Banks. Bookmark this page to get the daily Current Affairs quiz and facts here.

Daily Current Affairs 2025

As per the latest exam pattern of SSC Exams, around 20–25 questions are based on General Awareness. Out of these, approximately 10–12 questions are focused on Current Affairs to test candidates’ knowledge of recent events.

Staying updated with national and international current affairs is essential for scoring well in this section. Candidates should regularly read newspapers, follow reliable news sources, and study daily current affairs compilations to stay prepared. Here, we will be mentioning the daily current affairs along with questions that can be asked in the exam.

Today’s Current Affairs 11 September 2025

  1. Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, launched the UPI-UPU Integration Project for Cross-border payment.

  2. Indore topped the list of million-plus-population cities in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025.

  3. Russia developed Iskander-K cruise missile.

  4. Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) launched SPREE-2025 and AMNESTY Scheme-2025. 

  5. India’s literacy rate has increased from 74% in 2011 to 80.9% in 2023-24.

  6. Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Mizoram and Ladakh have achieved full literacy.

SSC CGL GK Syllabus

General Knowledge syllabus is really vast, and becoming a pro at it is not everyone's cup of tea. As per SSC CGL syllabus, the topics mentioned for General Awareness are as follows:

  • India and its neighbouring countries: History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research

  • General Science

  • Current Affairs

  • Books and Authors

  • Sports

  • Important Schemes

  • Important Days

  • Static GK

Current Affairs for SSC CGL 2025: Download PDF

Having current affairs PDFs will help you save a lot of time and effort. Get the direct link to download daily current affair PDF by clicking on the link provided below.

SSC CGL Daily Current Affairs

Current Affairs Questions for SSC CGL

Around 28 lakh candidates have registered for SSC CGL 2025 exam. Hence, it is important to secure every marks that you can to increase your chances of qualifying. Listed below are the type of Current Affairs questions asked in SSC CGL Tier 1 exams. These questions are taken from SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers

Question 1: Who was appointed as the new Chief Justice of India in 2023?

A) Justice S A Bobde

B) Justice N V Ramana

C) Justice U U Lalit

D) Justice D Y Chandrachud

Answer: D) Justice D Y Chandrachud

Question 2: Which country hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

A) Saudi Arabia

B) United Arab Emirates

C) Egypt

D) Qatar

Answer: D) Qatar

Question 3: What is the name of the new parliament building inaugurated in India in 2023?

A) Sansad Bhavan

B) Parliament Mahal

C) Lok Sabha Sadan

D) New Parliament House

Answer: D) New Parliament House

Question 4: Who is the author of the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery"?

A) Amit Shah

B) S Jaishankar

C) Sudha Murty

D) Narendra Modi

Answer: D) Narendra Modi

Question 5: Who was the captain of the Indian Hockey men's team at Olympic 2020?

A) Manpreet Singh

B) Amit Rohidas

C) Sreejesh Ravindran

D) Krishna B Pathak

Answer: A) Manpreet Singh

Question 6: What is the name of the operation launched by the Indian government to evacuate citizens from Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

A) Operation Dost

B) Operation Sankat Mochan

C) Operation Devi Shakti

D) Operation Ganga

Answer: D) Operation Ganga

Question 7: Who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022?

A) Abdulrazak Gurnah

B) Olga Tokarczuk

C) Peter Handke

D) Annie Ernaux

Answer: D) Annie Ernaux

