Current Affairs is an integral part of SSC CGL exam and various other government exams. Every aspirant gearing up to appear for the upcoming SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS and other SSC Exams 2025 must prepare for this section thoroughly to increase their chances of qualifying. Here, we will compile all the latest current affairs for competitive exams, including SSC, Banking, Railway-RRB, UPPSC, SBI Clerk, UKPSC, TNPSC, MPPSC, and Other State Government Banks. Bookmark this page to get the daily Current Affairs quiz and facts here.
Daily Current Affairs 2025
As per the latest exam pattern of SSC Exams, around 20–25 questions are based on General Awareness. Out of these, approximately 10–12 questions are focused on Current Affairs to test candidates’ knowledge of recent events.
Staying updated with national and international current affairs is essential for scoring well in this section. Candidates should regularly read newspapers, follow reliable news sources, and study daily current affairs compilations to stay prepared. Here, we will be mentioning the daily current affairs along with questions that can be asked in the exam.
Today’s Current Affairs 11 September 2025
-
Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, launched the UPI-UPU Integration Project for Cross-border payment.
-
Indore topped the list of million-plus-population cities in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025.
-
Russia developed Iskander-K cruise missile.
-
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) launched SPREE-2025 and AMNESTY Scheme-2025.
-
India’s literacy rate has increased from 74% in 2011 to 80.9% in 2023-24.
-
Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Mizoram and Ladakh have achieved full literacy.
Check Current Affairs for FY 2024 here.
SSC CGL GK Syllabus
General Knowledge syllabus is really vast, and becoming a pro at it is not everyone's cup of tea. As per SSC CGL syllabus, the topics mentioned for General Awareness are as follows:
-
India and its neighbouring countries: History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research
-
General Science
-
-
Books and Authors
-
Sports
-
Important Schemes
-
Important Days
-
Current Affairs for SSC CGL 2025: Download PDF
Having current affairs PDFs will help you save a lot of time and effort. Get the direct link to download daily current affair PDF by clicking on the link provided below.
Current Affairs Questions for SSC CGL
Around 28 lakh candidates have registered for SSC CGL 2025 exam. Hence, it is important to secure every marks that you can to increase your chances of qualifying. Listed below are the type of Current Affairs questions asked in SSC CGL Tier 1 exams. These questions are taken from SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers
Question 1: Who was appointed as the new Chief Justice of India in 2023?
A) Justice S A Bobde
B) Justice N V Ramana
C) Justice U U Lalit
D) Justice D Y Chandrachud
Answer: D) Justice D Y Chandrachud
Question 2: Which country hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
A) Saudi Arabia
B) United Arab Emirates
C) Egypt
D) Qatar
Answer: D) Qatar
Question 3: What is the name of the new parliament building inaugurated in India in 2023?
A) Sansad Bhavan
B) Parliament Mahal
C) Lok Sabha Sadan
D) New Parliament House
Answer: D) New Parliament House
Question 4: Who is the author of the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery"?
A) Amit Shah
B) S Jaishankar
C) Sudha Murty
D) Narendra Modi
Answer: D) Narendra Modi
Question 5: Who was the captain of the Indian Hockey men's team at Olympic 2020?
A) Manpreet Singh
B) Amit Rohidas
C) Sreejesh Ravindran
D) Krishna B Pathak
Answer: A) Manpreet Singh
Question 6: What is the name of the operation launched by the Indian government to evacuate citizens from Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
A) Operation Dost
B) Operation Sankat Mochan
C) Operation Devi Shakti
D) Operation Ganga
Answer: D) Operation Ganga
Question 7: Who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022?
A) Abdulrazak Gurnah
B) Olga Tokarczuk
C) Peter Handke
D) Annie Ernaux
Answer: D) Annie Ernaux
