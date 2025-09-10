LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at licindia.in, Check Exam Centres List and Hall Ticket Download Link Here

The LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will be released online soon. Candidates can download their LIC AAO Admit Card directly from the official websites, licindia.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in. The LIC AAO Hall Ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Without it, no candidate will be permitted to appear for the exam. Therefore, students should carefully check all the details printed on the admit card after downloading it. This article provides step-by-step process to download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 and the important information that must be verified on it. LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 The LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will be released soon, about seven days before the preliminary exam. It is expected to take place on October 3, 2025. Candidates can easily download the hall ticket by visiting the official websites, licindia.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in, using their registration number and password.

The LIC AAO Call Letter 2025 will include important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam venue, and essential instructions. Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and bring it to the exam hall along with a valid photo ID proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport. Entry to the exam center will not be allowed without these documents. LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Download Link The official LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link will be activated on the IBPS portal and the LIC Careers section once the admit card is released. Candidates will be able to access the link directly to download their hall ticket using their registration number and password. We will provide the direct download link here as soon as it becomes active. How to Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025?

The LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will be released online through the official IBPS website and the LIC Careers portal. Candidates must log in using their registration details to access the hall ticket. The following are the steps to download admit card easily: Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS (ibpsonline.ibps.in) or go to the LIC Careers section at licindia.in. Step 2: Enter your Registration Number, Password, and Security Code in the login window. Step 3: Click on the link titled “Recruitment of AAO (Generalist) – 2025.” Step 4: Now select the option “AAO Admit Card 2025.” Step 5: Your LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future reference. Note: Ensure that all the details mentioned on the admit card are correct. In case of any discrepancy, contact the LIC recruitment helpdesk immediately.

Details Mentioned on LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Candidates must carefully check all the details printed on it after downloading the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025. Any mistake in the hall ticket could lead to issues on the exam day. In case of discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact the LIC recruitment authorities to get them corrected before the exam. The following information will be mentioned on the admit card: Full Name of the Candidate

Examination Name (LIC AAO 2025)

Candidate’s Photograph

Roll Number/Registration Number

Father’s or Mother’s Name

Exam Centre Address and Venue Details

Exam Date and Reporting Time

Date of Birth of the Candidate

Category (SC/ST/OBC/General/Other)

Gender (Male/Female)

Duration of the Examination

Exam Centre Name and Centre Code

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidate’s Signature and Invigilator’s Signature

Important Points About LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Candidates appearing for the LIC AAO Exam 2025 must carefully follow the important guidelines related to the admit card. Failing to do so may result in disqualification. Entry to the exam hall is strictly prohibited without a valid LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for the respective date and session.

Candidates must carry a valid photo identity proof (in original) bearing the same name as on the admit card or application form.

Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the examination hall once the reporting time mentioned on the admit card is over.

Applicants must have a valid email ID and mobile number registered during the application process, as exam-related updates or admit card information may also be shared via email.

The signature on the attendance sheet and admit card must exactly match the signature uploaded during registration; otherwise, the candidate may be disqualified.

A recent passport-size photograph must be affixed to the admit card before appearing at the exam centre.

The name on the admit card should exactly match the name on the photo ID proof. Female candidates who have changed their name after marriage should ensure their ID proof matches the admit card.

In case of a name change, candidates will only be allowed if they produce the original Gazette notification or marriage certificate.

The admit card will not be sent by post. Candidates must download it from the official LIC or IBPS website.

The exam will be conducted online at the venues mentioned on the admit card, and requests for changing the exam centre, venue, date, or session will not be entertained.

LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 Documents to Carry with the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Candidates must carry at least one of the following valid photo identity proofs to the exam centre along with the admit card: Aadhaar Card

Passport

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Voter ID (EPIC Card)

Any other valid Photo ID proof issued by the government LIC AAO 2025 Exam Centres The LIC AAO 2025 Preliminary Exam will be conducted on 3rd October 2025 across multiple cities in every state and union territory of India. The Prelims will be held in online computer-based mode, and candidates must reach their respective exam centres on time with the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 and a valid photo ID proof. No late entry will be allowed. Below is the complete list of LIC AAO Prelims Exam Centres 2025 state-wise: