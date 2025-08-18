UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Begins for 841 AAO & AE Posts at licindia.in - More Details Here

LIC AAO 2025 Notification Out for 841 Posts: LIC has invited applications for 841 Assistant Administrative Officer and Assistant Engineer posts. The LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 link is now active at licindia.in. Candidates can check eligibility, application steps, fees, and exam date details here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 18, 2025, 17:42 IST

LIC AAO 2025 Application Form Out: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has officially released the LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Notification announcing 841 vacancies for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE). The online application process has begun and will continue till September 8. Selection will be conducted through three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Document Verification.

As per the official LIC AAO AE Notification, candidates with a bachelor’s degree and not exceeding the upper age limit of 32 years are eligible to apply. Get the direct LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 link and check important dates, steps to apply, fees, exam date, and more here.

LIC AAO 2025 Notification Out

Life Insurance Corporation of India released the LIC AAO AE Notification for 841 vacancies on August 16. Through this exam, eligible candidates will be recruited for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts for Generalist, Specialist, and Assistant Engineer in various branches of LIC. Interested candidates must download the official LIC AAO 2025 Notification PDF to check the LIC AAO eligibility criteria, selection process, syllabus, exam pattern and other important details before submitting their application forms.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Overview

Conducting Body

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Post Name

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO)

Streams

Generalist & Specialist

Vacancies

AAO- 760

AE- 81

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

21 to 30 Years (as on 01/08/2025)

Salary

Rs.1,26,000 per month

Exam Mode

Online

Language

English/ Hindi

Official Website

licindia.in

LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Link

The application link for LIC Assistant Administrative Officers posts is made available at licindia.in. Aspirants can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

Direct Link to Apply for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025

LIC AAO 2025 Important Dates

As per the official notification, the last date to submit LIC AAO application form is September 8. The Prelims is scheduled for October 3, while Mains is slated to be held on 8 November.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

16 August 2025

LIC AAO Apply Online

16 August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

8 September 2025

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

8 September 2025

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Date

3 October 2025

LIC AAO Mains Exam Date

8 November 2025

How to Apply Online for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025?

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for LIC AAO 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in or click on the direct apply online link shared above.

Step 2: Go to career section and click on the LIC AAO AE Apply Online 2025 Link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing your basic details like name, contact number, and email ID.

Step 4: You will receive your login credentials on the provided email ID.

Step 5: Log in and fill in the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the given specifications.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 8: Review the LIC AAO online form carefully before submitting it.

Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference.

