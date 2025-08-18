LIC AAO 2025 Application Form Out: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has officially released the LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Notification announcing 841 vacancies for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE). The online application process has begun and will continue till September 8. Selection will be conducted through three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Document Verification.

As per the official LIC AAO AE Notification, candidates with a bachelor’s degree and not exceeding the upper age limit of 32 years are eligible to apply. Get the direct LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 link and check important dates, steps to apply, fees, exam date, and more here.

LIC AAO 2025 Notification Out

Life Insurance Corporation of India released the LIC AAO AE Notification for 841 vacancies on August 16. Through this exam, eligible candidates will be recruited for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts for Generalist, Specialist, and Assistant Engineer in various branches of LIC. Interested candidates must download the official LIC AAO 2025 Notification PDF to check the LIC AAO eligibility criteria, selection process, syllabus, exam pattern and other important details before submitting their application forms.