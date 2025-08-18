LIC AAO 2025 Application Form Out: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has officially released the LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Notification announcing 841 vacancies for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE). The online application process has begun and will continue till September 8. Selection will be conducted through three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Document Verification.
As per the official LIC AAO AE Notification, candidates with a bachelor’s degree and not exceeding the upper age limit of 32 years are eligible to apply. Get the direct LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 link and check important dates, steps to apply, fees, exam date, and more here.
LIC AAO 2025 Notification Out
Life Insurance Corporation of India released the LIC AAO AE Notification for 841 vacancies on August 16. Through this exam, eligible candidates will be recruited for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts for Generalist, Specialist, and Assistant Engineer in various branches of LIC. Interested candidates must download the official LIC AAO 2025 Notification PDF to check the LIC AAO eligibility criteria, selection process, syllabus, exam pattern and other important details before submitting their application forms.
|
LIC AAO Notification 2025 (Generalist)
|
LIC AAO Notification 2025 (Specialist)
LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO)
|
Streams
|
Generalist & Specialist
|
Vacancies
|
AAO- 760
AE- 81
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 30 Years (as on 01/08/2025)
|
Salary
|
Rs.1,26,000 per month
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Language
|
English/ Hindi
|
Official Website
|
licindia.in
Also, check:
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Link
The application link for LIC Assistant Administrative Officers posts is made available at licindia.in. Aspirants can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
Direct Link to Apply for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025
LIC AAO 2025 Important Dates
As per the official notification, the last date to submit LIC AAO application form is September 8. The Prelims is scheduled for October 3, while Mains is slated to be held on 8 November.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
16 August 2025
|
LIC AAO Apply Online
|
16 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
8 September 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
8 September 2025
|
LIC AAO Prelims Exam Date
|
3 October 2025
|
LIC AAO Mains Exam Date
|
8 November 2025
How to Apply Online for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025?
Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for LIC AAO 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in or click on the direct apply online link shared above.
Step 2: Go to career section and click on the LIC AAO AE Apply Online 2025 Link.
Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing your basic details like name, contact number, and email ID.
Step 4: You will receive your login credentials on the provided email ID.
Step 5: Log in and fill in the application form.
Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the given specifications.
Step 7: Pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
Step 8: Review the LIC AAO online form carefully before submitting it.
Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation