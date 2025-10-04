What is the Scientific Name of Tulsi?

Scientific name of Tulsi: Walk into any traditional Indian home, and chances are you’ll spot a lovely, aromatic herb thriving in the courtyard or on a balcony. We're talking about Tulsi, or Holy Basil. It's not just a plant you see in gardens; it's also a powerful cultural and medicinal plant. Beyond its sacred status, this plant has been the go-to home remedy for centuries. If you’re a student, a curious health enthusiast, or just someone who’s started keeping a Tulsi plant at home, you might have wondered about its formal identity. After all, what do scientists call this “Queen of Herbs”? The global embrace of traditional remedies is soaring, and with the recent research confirming its role in wellness, the botanical details matter now more than ever. Let's find out more about Tulsi's scientific name, how it is classified, and why its botanical name is so important.

What is the Scientific Name of the Tulsi? The scientific name for tulsi is Ocimum tenuiflorum. Some people call it "sacred basil," which shows how important it is to the soul. Carl Linnaeus came up with binomial nomenclature, which is a two-part Latin naming system that this name follows. People all over the world can talk to each other more easily when each species has a different name. The first word (Ocimum) is the Genus (a group of closely related species), and the second word (tenuiflorum) is the species name. This makes sure that botanists and researchers all over the world are always talking about the same plant, no matter what the local name is, like tulasi or holy basil. Find Out - What is the Scientific Name for a Banana? What is the Family of Tulsi? The tulsi plant is part of the Lamiaceae family. The mint or deadnettle family is the official family name of Tulsi. This large and diverse family is famous for containing many fragrant herbs, including other well-known culinary and medicinal plants.

Classification Rank Tulsi (Holy Basil) Data Historical/Factual Note Kingdom Plantae All plants, algae, and similar photosynthetic organisms. Order Lamiales An order of flowering plants; includes mints, olives, and plantains. Family Lamiaceae Known as the "mint family," characterized by square stems and aromatic oils. Genus Ocimum Also includes common basil (Ocimum basilicum). Species O. tenuiflorum The specific epithet meaning "slender-flowered." Do You Know What the Scientific Name for Water Is? Origin and Distribution of the Tulsi Plant Tulsi is a plant that grows naturally in the tropical and subtropical parts of Southeast Asia and is native to India. Ayurvedic medicine has used it for more than 3,000 years, so it has a long history. It is grown all over the world now, but it is most common in India and other parts of Southeast Asia.