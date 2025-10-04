MP Police ASI and Subedar Syllabus 2025: Download PDF, Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics

MP Police ASI Syllabus 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has notified 500 vacancies for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts. The written exam will take place from December 10onwards. As the exam date is near, candidates should start their preparation and analyse the MP Police ASI and Subedar syllabus carefully. It will help them identify all the crucial areas that are important from the exam point of view. The written exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions from General Knowledge & Reasoning, Intellectual Ability & Mental Aptitude and Science & Simple Arithmetic. Candidates should clear the basics of every topic and solve advanced-level topics to be fully prepared for the exam. Read on to learn more about the MP Police ASI Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page.

MP Police ASI Subedar Syllabus 2025 The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the stage-wise exam requirements for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts in the official notification PDF. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the online written exam, followed by document verification and practical examination. Understanding the syllabus for this post can help you keep on track and prepare strategically. Check the key highlights of the MP Police ASI syllabus shared below for reference purposes: Exam Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board Post Name Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vacancy 500 Selection Process Written Exam, Document Verification, and Practical Exam Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 100 Negative Marking No

MP Police ASI Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should stay updated with the MP Police ASI exam pattern to learn about the paper format, exam mode, number of questions, total marks, marking scheme, test duration, and other factors. The written exam will be conducted online, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. The medium of the question paper will be Hindi. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and no negative marking will be applicable for incorrect answers. Check the pattern for the MP Police ASI and Subedar exam below: Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Knowledge and Reasoning 40 40 Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude 30 30 Science and Simple Arithmetic 30 30 Total 100 100

MP Police ASI Syllabus 2025 PDF Accessing the MP Police ASI syllabus PDF can help you discover relevant and irrelevant chapters. It will also help you focus more on mastering, practising, and revising key chapters from which questions can be asked in the test. Download the syllabus PDF for the MP Police ASI exam on this page. MP Police Subedar Syllabus PDF The MP Police Subedar syllabus is the same as the ASI syllabus. It also assesses candidates’ general knowledge, reasoning skills, mental aptitude, science knowledge, and mathematical concepts. Get the direct link to download the MP Police Subedar exam syllabus PDF here. MP Police ASI Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The MP Police ASI syllabus is divided into three sections, namely General Knowledge & Reasoning, Intellectual Ability & Mental Aptitude and Science & Simple Arithmetic. The syllabus for ASI and Subedar posts is the same. You should build a strong grip on the fundamentals and achieve mastery in the core topics to score well in the exam. Check below the subject-wise syllabus for the MP Police ASI and Subedar posts:

MP Police ASI Syllabus for General Knowledge The General Knowledge section aims to test candidates’ current event knowledge and recent happenings all over the world. The key areas include: National and International Current Events

Books and Authors

History

Famous Places

Culture

Geography

Books

Environment

Economy

Government Schemes, etc MP Police ASI Syllabus for Reasoning The Reasoning section is designed to assess candidates' ability to think logically and their decision-making skills. The list of important topics is: Series Completion

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Coding and Decoding

Blood Relations

Analogies

Classification, etc MP Police ASI Syllabus for Science & Mathematics Science & Mathematics are another scoring section that aims to check candidates' basic knowledge of science, understanding of numbers, and calculation skills. It includes the following chapters: