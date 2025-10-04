MP Police ASI and Subedar Syllabus 2025: Download PDF, Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics

MP Police ASI Syllabus 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has notified 500 vacancies for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts. The written exam will take place from December 10onwards. As the exam date is near, candidates should start their preparation and analyse the MP Police ASI and Subedar syllabus carefully. It will help them identify all the crucial areas that are important from the exam point of view. The written exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions from General Knowledge & Reasoning, Intellectual Ability & Mental Aptitude and Science & Simple Arithmetic. Candidates should clear the basics of every topic and solve advanced-level topics to be fully prepared for the exam. Read on to learn more about the MP Police ASI Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page.
MP Police ASI Subedar Syllabus 2025
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the stage-wise exam requirements for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts in the official notification PDF. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the online written exam, followed by document verification and practical examination. Understanding the syllabus for this post can help you keep on track and prepare strategically. Check the key highlights of the MP Police ASI syllabus shared below for reference purposes:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors
|
Vacancy
|
500
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification, and Practical Exam
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
No
MP Police ASI Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should stay updated with the MP Police ASI exam pattern to learn about the paper format, exam mode, number of questions, total marks, marking scheme, test duration, and other factors. The written exam will be conducted online, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. The medium of the question paper will be Hindi. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and no negative marking will be applicable for incorrect answers. Check the pattern for the MP Police ASI and Subedar exam below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Knowledge and Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
Science and Simple Arithmetic
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
MP Police ASI Syllabus 2025 PDF
Accessing the MP Police ASI syllabus PDF can help you discover relevant and irrelevant chapters. It will also help you focus more on mastering, practising, and revising key chapters from which questions can be asked in the test. Download the syllabus PDF for the MP Police ASI exam on this page.
MP Police Subedar Syllabus PDF
The MP Police Subedar syllabus is the same as the ASI syllabus. It also assesses candidates’ general knowledge, reasoning skills, mental aptitude, science knowledge, and mathematical concepts. Get the direct link to download the MP Police Subedar exam syllabus PDF here.
MP Police ASI Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The MP Police ASI syllabus is divided into three sections, namely General Knowledge & Reasoning, Intellectual Ability & Mental Aptitude and Science & Simple Arithmetic. The syllabus for ASI and Subedar posts is the same. You should build a strong grip on the fundamentals and achieve mastery in the core topics to score well in the exam. Check below the subject-wise syllabus for the MP Police ASI and Subedar posts:
MP Police ASI Syllabus for General Knowledge
The General Knowledge section aims to test candidates’ current event knowledge and recent happenings all over the world. The key areas include:
-
National and International Current Events
-
Books and Authors
-
History
-
Famous Places
-
Culture
-
Geography
-
Books
-
Environment
-
Economy
-
Government Schemes, etc
MP Police ASI Syllabus for Reasoning
The Reasoning section is designed to assess candidates' ability to think logically and their decision-making skills. The list of important topics is:
-
Series Completion
-
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
-
Coding and Decoding
-
Blood Relations
-
Analogies
-
Classification, etc
MP Police ASI Syllabus for Science & Mathematics
Science & Mathematics are another scoring section that aims to check candidates' basic knowledge of science, understanding of numbers, and calculation skills. It includes the following chapters:
-
Fundamentals of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
-
Algebra
-
Arithmetic
-
Geometry
-
Data Interpretation
-
Mensuration, etc
How to Cover the MP Police ASI Syllabus 2025?
The MP Police ASI exam preparation demands a serious strategy, daily commitments and consistency. Those who clear the written exam will only be called to appear for the further selection rounds. Here are the expert strategies to excel in the MP Police ASI exam with flying colours:
-
Examine the MP Police ASI syllabus and exam pattern to identify crucial topics and exam requirements.
-
Prepare a daily study schedule that helps you cover all the topics and practice efficiently.
-
Take unlimited mocks and previous year papers to enhance problem-solving skills and time management.
-
Prepare short notes for all the covered topics to revise them regularly.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation