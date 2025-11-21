What is Canada’s National Sport? Know the Answer and Unique Facts Here

Canada’s National Sport: Every country is known for certain traditions that reflect its history, culture, and identity. Sports are one such tradition that often represents what people value and enjoy the most. Some nations are recognised worldwide for a particular game, for example, football in Brazil or cricket in India.

In the same way, Canada also has national sports that showcase its heritage and the lifestyle of its people. Many individuals believe that Canada has only one national sport, but that is not the case. The country actually has two national sports, and each holds a special place in the hearts of Canadians. Understanding these sports helps us learn more about Canada’s climate, past, and social values.

This article will tell you what Canada’s national sports are, why they were chosen, and some interesting trivia facts.