BSSC Inter Level Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

BSSC Inter Level Salary: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aims to fill 23175 vacancies for various inter-level posts such as Lower Division Clerk, Clerk-cum-Typist, Revenue Staff, Panchayat Secretary, etc. It is a wonderful opportunity for the 12th pass students aspiring for a steady and secure job. The salary varies based on the pay scale and pay level assigned to the post. All posts fall under the same pay band of INR 5200-INR 20,200 with grade pay between INR 1900 and INR 2400. Along with basic pay, they will also receive various benefits and allowances such as DA, HRA, etc, in their compensation package. Learn more about the BSSC Inter Level salary and job profile on this page.
BSSC Inter Level Salary 2025
The BSSC Inter Level posts attract a huge number of applicants due to the attractive pay scale, job stability and long-term perks. Candidates should be a 12th pass when applying for the post. The selection will be made based on performance in the preliminary and main exams. The salary structure for all posts varies and is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission. The starting basic pay for inter level posts ranges between INR 19900 and INR 25500. Aspirants should also review the responsibilities of all the posts and apply for the role that aligns with their career goals and qualifications.
Bihar BSSC Inter Level Salary Structure
BSSC aims to fill posts like Lower Division Clerk, Filariasis Inspector, Assistant Instructor (Typing), Revenue Staff, Panchayat Secretary, Clerk-cum-Typist, and Junior Regional Investigator. The pay level varies according to the post, ranging from Level 2 to Level 4. While the pay band is the same across all Inter-Level posts, the grade pay and pay scale vary as per the 7th Pay Commission norms. Check the breakdown of the BSSC Inter Level salary structure detailed below:
|
Post Name
|
Pay Level
|
Pay Band
|
Grade Pay
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
Level 2
|
INR 5200-INR 20,200
|
Rs 1900
|
Filariasis Inspector
|
Level 4
|
INR 5200-INR 20,200
|
Rs 2400
|
Assistant Instructor (Typing)
|
Level 4
|
INR 5200-INR 20,200
|
Rs 2400
|
Revenue Staff
|
Level 2
|
INR 5200-INR 20,200
|
Rs 1900
|
Panchayat Secretary
|
Level 3
|
INR 5200-INR 20,200
|
Rs 2000
|
Clerk-cum-Typist
|
Level 4
|
INR 5200-INR 20,200
|
Rs 2400
|
Junior Regional Investigator
|
Level 2
|
INR 5200-INR 20,200
|
Rs 1900
Bihar Inter Level In-Hand Salary
The BSSC Inter Level in hand salary depends on various factors such as basic pay, pay scale, grade pay, pay level, allowances, deductions (tax, PF), etc. The actual monthly salary depends on the post you apply for. The starting basic pay for inter-level posts ranges between INR 19900 and INR 25500. Based on year of service, the basic pay will increase over time according to the pay scale. Check below the post-wise BSSC Inter Level Salary in hand:
|
Post Name
|
Pay Level
|
Pay Scale
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
Level 2
|
INR 19900-INR 63200
|
Filariasis Inspector
|
Level 4
|
INR 25500-INR 81100
|
Assistant Instructor (Typing)
|
Level 4
|
INR 25500-INR 81100
|
Revenue Staff
|
Level 2
|
INR 19900-INR 63200
|
Panchayat Secretary
|
Level 3
|
INR 21700-INR 69100
|
Clerk-cum-Typist
|
Level 4
|
INR 25500-INR 81100
|
Junior Regional Investigator
|
Level 2
|
INR 19900-INR 63200
BSSC Inter Level in Hand Salary
The BSSC Inter Level salary per month is calculated after combining basic pay and allowances. This sum is then deducted with tax, PF contributions, and other components to arrive at the actual salary. The monthly salary for this post falls under the pay band of INR 5200-INR 20,200 with grade pay between INR 1900 and INR 2400. Check the complete details of the BSSC Inter Level in hand salary in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Components
|
Pay Band
|
INR 5200-INR 20,200
|
Grade Pay
|
INR 1900 and INR 2400
|
Dearness Allowances
|
As per the Govt Guidelines
|
House Renr Allowances
|
As per the Govt Guidelines
|
Deductions (Tax, PF contributions, etc)
|
As per the Govt Guidelines
BSSC Inter Level Salary: Perks & Allowances
In addition to the basic pay, all the appointed candidates will also be entitled to various perks, benefits, and allowances after successfully completing the probation period. The perks and allowances included in the BSSC Inter Level salary are as follows:
-
Dearness Allowances
-
House Rent Allowances
-
Medical Allowances
-
Bonus
-
Health Insurance
-
Leave and travel concessions
-
Child Safety Benefits
-
Transport Facility
-
Other Relevant Allowances
BSSC Inter Level Job Profile
Candidates should be aware of the roles and responsibilities of the applied post. This helps them determine whether the job requirements align with their professional goals. Here are the post-wise BSSC Inter Level job profiles shared below for reference purposes.
|
Post
|
Job Profile
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
To perform administrative and clerical duties.
To maintain official records and necessary documents/files.
To perform data entry and assist higher officials.
|
Filariasis Inspector
|
Carries out community-level inspections to monitor and manage filariasis.
Collects and analyses samples to monitor disease spread.
Guides the community on steps to avoid infection.
|
Assistant Instructor (Typing)
|
Provides instruction in typing to learners.
Prepares lesson content and measures typing proficiency.
To maintain the record of attendance and performance.
|
Revenue Staff
|
To manage the collection of the revenue.
To ensure land and tax records are maintained properly.
To prepare revenue reports and notices, and assist senior officials.
|
Panchayat Secretary
|
To perform all the administrative duties at the Panchayat level.
To maintain the records of meetings and other official interactions.
To implement all the necessary government policies and schemes.
|
Clerk-cum-Typist
|
To perform all the assigned clerical and typing duties.
To create official reports, files and documents.
To assist office administration with daily office work.
BSSC Inter Level Posts Career Growth
There is enormous career growth scope for the candidates appointed for inter-level posts. They may get the promotion opportunity based on the year of experience, work performance, and passing the internal/departmental exam. The promotion will lead to increased BSSC Inter Level salary and more responsibilities.
