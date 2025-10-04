BSSC Inter Level Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

BSSC Inter Level Salary: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aims to fill 23175 vacancies for various inter-level posts such as Lower Division Clerk, Clerk-cum-Typist, Revenue Staff, Panchayat Secretary, etc. It is a wonderful opportunity for the 12th pass students aspiring for a steady and secure job. The salary varies based on the pay scale and pay level assigned to the post. All posts fall under the same pay band of INR 5200-INR 20,200 with grade pay between INR 1900 and INR 2400. Along with basic pay, they will also receive various benefits and allowances such as DA, HRA, etc, in their compensation package. Learn more about the BSSC Inter Level salary and job profile on this page. BSSC Inter Level Salary 2025 The BSSC Inter Level posts attract a huge number of applicants due to the attractive pay scale, job stability and long-term perks. Candidates should be a 12th pass when applying for the post. The selection will be made based on performance in the preliminary and main exams. The salary structure for all posts varies and is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission. The starting basic pay for inter level posts ranges between INR 19900 and INR 25500. Aspirants should also review the responsibilities of all the posts and apply for the role that aligns with their career goals and qualifications.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy Bihar BSSC Inter Level Salary Structure BSSC aims to fill posts like Lower Division Clerk, Filariasis Inspector, Assistant Instructor (Typing), Revenue Staff, Panchayat Secretary, Clerk-cum-Typist, and Junior Regional Investigator. The pay level varies according to the post, ranging from Level 2 to Level 4. While the pay band is the same across all Inter-Level posts, the grade pay and pay scale vary as per the 7th Pay Commission norms. Check the breakdown of the BSSC Inter Level salary structure detailed below: Post Name Pay Level Pay Band Grade Pay Lower Division Clerk Level 2 INR 5200-INR 20,200 Rs 1900 Filariasis Inspector Level 4 INR 5200-INR 20,200 Rs 2400 Assistant Instructor (Typing) Level 4 INR 5200-INR 20,200 Rs 2400 Revenue Staff Level 2 INR 5200-INR 20,200 Rs 1900 Panchayat Secretary Level 3 INR 5200-INR 20,200 Rs 2000 Clerk-cum-Typist Level 4 INR 5200-INR 20,200 Rs 2400 Junior Regional Investigator Level 2 INR 5200-INR 20,200 Rs 1900

Bihar Inter Level In-Hand Salary The BSSC Inter Level in hand salary depends on various factors such as basic pay, pay scale, grade pay, pay level, allowances, deductions (tax, PF), etc. The actual monthly salary depends on the post you apply for. The starting basic pay for inter-level posts ranges between INR 19900 and INR 25500. Based on year of service, the basic pay will increase over time according to the pay scale. Check below the post-wise BSSC Inter Level Salary in hand: Post Name Pay Level Pay Scale Lower Division Clerk Level 2 INR 19900-INR 63200 Filariasis Inspector Level 4 INR 25500-INR 81100 Assistant Instructor (Typing) Level 4 INR 25500-INR 81100 Revenue Staff Level 2 INR 19900-INR 63200 Panchayat Secretary Level 3 INR 21700-INR 69100 Clerk-cum-Typist Level 4 INR 25500-INR 81100 Junior Regional Investigator Level 2 INR 19900-INR 63200

BSSC Inter Level in Hand Salary The BSSC Inter Level salary per month is calculated after combining basic pay and allowances. This sum is then deducted with tax, PF contributions, and other components to arrive at the actual salary. The monthly salary for this post falls under the pay band of INR 5200-INR 20,200 with grade pay between INR 1900 and INR 2400. Check the complete details of the BSSC Inter Level in hand salary in the table below. Particulars Components Pay Band INR 5200-INR 20,200 Grade Pay INR 1900 and INR 2400 Dearness Allowances As per the Govt Guidelines House Renr Allowances As per the Govt Guidelines Deductions (Tax, PF contributions, etc) As per the Govt Guidelines BSSC Inter Level Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, all the appointed candidates will also be entitled to various perks, benefits, and allowances after successfully completing the probation period. The perks and allowances included in the BSSC Inter Level salary are as follows:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Bonus

Health Insurance

Leave and travel concessions

Child Safety Benefits

Transport Facility

Other Relevant Allowances BSSC Inter Level Job Profile Candidates should be aware of the roles and responsibilities of the applied post. This helps them determine whether the job requirements align with their professional goals. Here are the post-wise BSSC Inter Level job profiles shared below for reference purposes. Post Job Profile Lower Division Clerk To perform administrative and clerical duties. To maintain official records and necessary documents/files. To perform data entry and assist higher officials. Filariasis Inspector Carries out community-level inspections to monitor and manage filariasis. Collects and analyses samples to monitor disease spread. Guides the community on steps to avoid infection. Assistant Instructor (Typing) Provides instruction in typing to learners. Prepares lesson content and measures typing proficiency. To maintain the record of attendance and performance. Revenue Staff To manage the collection of the revenue. To ensure land and tax records are maintained properly. To prepare revenue reports and notices, and assist senior officials. Panchayat Secretary To perform all the administrative duties at the Panchayat level. To maintain the records of meetings and other official interactions. To implement all the necessary government policies and schemes. Clerk-cum-Typist To perform all the assigned clerical and typing duties. To create official reports, files and documents. To assist office administration with daily office work.