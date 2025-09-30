Bihar SSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise Topics and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

BSSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has notified 23175 vacancies for various inter-level posts such as LDC, clerk-cum-typist, bench clerk, etc. It is a promising career opportunity for the 12th pass candidates looking for a stable and secure job. Aspirants should begin their preparation at the earliest to complete the syllabus on time and get enough time for practice and revision. The BSSC Inter Level syllabus is divided into two stages, namely the prelims and mains exams. The prelims exam covers subjects like general studies, general science & mathematics, and a mental ability test. Candidates will get 2 hours and 15 minutes to solve 150 questions in the prelims exam. Thus, it is crucial to analyse the syllabus for the BSSC Inter Level exam and identify all the topics relevant to the exam.
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Inter Level vacancies in the official notification PDF. Candidates should read the advertisement carefully to identify exam-specific topics and requirements. This helps them build exam-oriented strategies and improve their chances of scoring high marks in the exam. Here are the key highlights of the BSSC Inter Level syllabus shared below.
Bihar SSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
BSSC Inter Level Exam
|
Vacancy
|
23175
|
Post Name
|
LDC, clerk-cum-typist, bench clerk, etc
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims & Mains
|
Question Type
|
Multiple-choice
|
Number of Questions
|
150
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
BSSC Inter Level Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should be well aware of the BSSC Inter Level exam pattern to get a clear picture of the paper format, marking scheme, number of questions, and other exam requirements. The exam pattern for this position is divided into two stages such as prelims and mains. Check the pattern for the BSSC Inter Level prelims and mains exam discussed below.
BSSC Inter Level Prelims Exam Pattern
The BSSC Inter Level prelims exam comprises objective-type questions. The total number of questions will be 150. The medium of the prelims exam will be Hindi/English. The overall exam duration will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. As per the official marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Check below the BSSC Inter level exam pattern for prelims:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
General Studies
|
150
|
600
|
2 hours and 15 minutes
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
Mental Ability Test (Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability)
BSSC Inter Level Mains Exam Pattern
The detailed notification for the BSSC Inter Level mains exam will be released in the coming months. We have shared below the expected BSSC Inter Level mains exam pattern based on the previous year's data:
-
The BSSC Inter Level Mains exam includes two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2.
-
The test duration of each paper is 2 hours and 15 minutes.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Paper 1: General Awareness/Hindi Language
|
100
|
400
|
2 hours and 15 minutes
|
Paper 2: Mental Ability/Logical Reasoning, General Mathematics/Science
|
150
|
600
|
2 hours and 15 minutes
BSSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates should download the BSSC Inter Level syllabus before preparing for the exam. It will improve their familiarity with all the topics that can be asked in the exam. Along with this, they can avoid all the unnecessary chapters and eliminate the wastage of time. This will make their exam preparation more productive and efficient.
BSSC Inter Level Syllabus Subject-Wise
The BSSC Inter Level syllabus for the prelims exam is divided into three subjects, such as general studies, general science & mathematics, and a mental ability test. You must build a strong grip on the concepts of every topic and subject to maximise your chances of qualifying in the test. Only the candidates who are declared qualified in the prelims will be shortlisted for the mains exam. Thus, you should integrate the syllabus into your preparation to focus only on the important topics. To help, we have shared below the subject-wise BSSC Inter Level exam syllabus for your reference.
BSSC Inter Level Syllabus for General Studies
This section aims to assess the candidate’s general knowledge of the environment around them and their capability to understand how to apply it in society. Questions will be related to Bihar, India, and its neighbouring countries. It includes the following areas:
-
Current Affairs
-
Scientific Advancements
-
National/International Awards
-
Indian Language
-
Books
-
Capitals
-
Currency
-
Sports
-
History of Bihar, India, and its neighbouring countries
-
Geography
-
Economic Scenario
-
Freedom Movement
-
Salient Features of Indian Agriculture and Natural Resources
-
Constitution of India and Polity
-
Panchayati Raj
-
Five Year Plan and Contribution of Bihar in the national movement, etc
BSSC Inter Level Syllabus for General Science and Mathematics
The General Science and Mathematics syllabus is based on the matric level. It evaluates the candidate’s understanding of numbers and basic science knowledge. Here are the key topics covered in this section:
-
General Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Geography
-
Mathematics: Number System, Computation of whole numbers, Decimals and Fractions, relationship between numbers, basic arithmetic operations, percentage, ratio and proportion, average, interest, and profit and loss.
BSSC Inter Level Syllabus for Mental Ability Test
The Mental Ability Test section is divided into two parts, i.e. verbal and non-verbal reasoning. It assesses the candidate’s logical abilities, analytical aptitude, and ability to make quick decisions. It covers the following areas:
-
-
Similarities and Differences
-
Spatial Visualization
-
Problem-Solving Analysis
-
Visual Memory
-
Discrimination
-
Observation
-
Relationship Concepts
-
Arithmetic Reasoning
-
Arithmetic Series
-
Coding and Decoding, etc
How to Cover the Bihar Inter Level Syllabus?
The BSSC Inter level exam preparation requires consistency, dedication, and high-quality resources. Here are tips and tricks to perform well in this exam:
-
Examine the BSSC Inter Level Syllabus and Exam Pattern thoroughly. This will help you identify important topics and scoring parameters.
-
It will create an exam-oriented timetable to balance learning concepts and practice sessions.
-
Practice mocks and old question papers to enhance accuracy and time management.
-
Prepare short notes for the quick revision of all topics.
