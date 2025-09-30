Bihar SSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise Topics and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

BSSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has notified 23175 vacancies for various inter-level posts such as LDC, clerk-cum-typist, bench clerk, etc. It is a promising career opportunity for the 12th pass candidates looking for a stable and secure job. Aspirants should begin their preparation at the earliest to complete the syllabus on time and get enough time for practice and revision. The BSSC Inter Level syllabus is divided into two stages, namely the prelims and mains exams. The prelims exam covers subjects like general studies, general science & mathematics, and a mental ability test. Candidates will get 2 hours and 15 minutes to solve 150 questions in the prelims exam. Thus, it is crucial to analyse the syllabus for the BSSC Inter Level exam and identify all the topics relevant to the exam.

BSSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025 The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Inter Level vacancies in the official notification PDF. Candidates should read the advertisement carefully to identify exam-specific topics and requirements. This helps them build exam-oriented strategies and improve their chances of scoring high marks in the exam. Here are the key highlights of the BSSC Inter Level syllabus shared below. Bihar SSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Exam Name BSSC Inter Level Exam Vacancy 23175 Post Name LDC, clerk-cum-typist, bench clerk, etc Selection Process Prelims & Mains Question Type Multiple-choice Number of Questions 150 Negative Marking Yes

BSSC Inter Level Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should be well aware of the BSSC Inter Level exam pattern to get a clear picture of the paper format, marking scheme, number of questions, and other exam requirements. The exam pattern for this position is divided into two stages such as prelims and mains. Check the pattern for the BSSC Inter Level prelims and mains exam discussed below. BSSC Inter Level Prelims Exam Pattern The BSSC Inter Level prelims exam comprises objective-type questions. The total number of questions will be 150. The medium of the prelims exam will be Hindi/English. The overall exam duration will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. As per the official marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Check below the BSSC Inter level exam pattern for prelims:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration General Studies 150 600 2 hours and 15 minutes General Science and Mathematics Mental Ability Test (Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability) BSSC Inter Level Mains Exam Pattern The detailed notification for the BSSC Inter Level mains exam will be released in the coming months. We have shared below the expected BSSC Inter Level mains exam pattern based on the previous year's data: The BSSC Inter Level Mains exam includes two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The test duration of each paper is 2 hours and 15 minutes. Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Paper 1: General Awareness/Hindi Language 100 400 2 hours and 15 minutes Paper 2: Mental Ability/Logical Reasoning, General Mathematics/Science 150 600 2 hours and 15 minutes

BSSC Inter Level Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates should download the BSSC Inter Level syllabus before preparing for the exam. It will improve their familiarity with all the topics that can be asked in the exam. Along with this, they can avoid all the unnecessary chapters and eliminate the wastage of time. This will make their exam preparation more productive and efficient. BSSC Inter Level Syllabus Subject-Wise The BSSC Inter Level syllabus for the prelims exam is divided into three subjects, such as general studies, general science & mathematics, and a mental ability test. You must build a strong grip on the concepts of every topic and subject to maximise your chances of qualifying in the test. Only the candidates who are declared qualified in the prelims will be shortlisted for the mains exam. Thus, you should integrate the syllabus into your preparation to focus only on the important topics. To help, we have shared below the subject-wise BSSC Inter Level exam syllabus for your reference.

BSSC Inter Level Syllabus for General Studies This section aims to assess the candidate’s general knowledge of the environment around them and their capability to understand how to apply it in society. Questions will be related to Bihar, India, and its neighbouring countries. It includes the following areas: Current Affairs

Scientific Advancements

National/International Awards

Indian Language

Books

Capitals

Currency

Sports

History of Bihar, India, and its neighbouring countries

Geography

Economic Scenario

Freedom Movement

Salient Features of Indian Agriculture and Natural Resources

Constitution of India and Polity

Panchayati Raj

Five Year Plan and Contribution of Bihar in the national movement, etc BSSC Inter Level Syllabus for General Science and Mathematics The General Science and Mathematics syllabus is based on the matric level. It evaluates the candidate’s understanding of numbers and basic science knowledge. Here are the key topics covered in this section:

General Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Geography

Mathematics: Number System, Computation of whole numbers, Decimals and Fractions, relationship between numbers, basic arithmetic operations, percentage, ratio and proportion, average, interest, and profit and loss. BSSC Inter Level Syllabus for Mental Ability Test The Mental Ability Test section is divided into two parts, i.e. verbal and non-verbal reasoning. It assesses the candidate’s logical abilities, analytical aptitude, and ability to make quick decisions. It covers the following areas: Analogies

Similarities and Differences

Spatial Visualization

Problem-Solving Analysis

Visual Memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship Concepts

Arithmetic Reasoning

Arithmetic Series

Coding and Decoding, etc How to Cover the Bihar Inter Level Syllabus?