TN Cooperative Bank Salary 2025 & Job Profile: In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Salary: Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank announced 2513 vacancies for Assistant, Clerk, Junior Assistant, and Supervisor posts in different branches. It is a promising opportunity for aspirants willing to build a secure and rewarding career in the banking sector. The selection will be made based on the performance in the written exam and interview. The starting basic pay for this post will be INR 23640. Beyond the fixed salary, they will also receive various allowances and benefits based on the prescribed guidelines. Interested applicants should also review the TN Cooperative Bank job profile for the advertised posts to get an idea of the job requirements associated with the role. Continue reading to learn more about the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Assistant salary and job profile on this page.

TN Cooperative Bank Salary 2025 TN Cooperative Bank has announced the salary structure for various posts in the official notification. This recruitment drive attracts a huge number of applicants owing to excellent pay and career advancement opportunities. Aspirants should check the pay structure to get an idea of the financial benefits and determine whether the job requirements match their career aspirations. The salary of the newly appointed candidates will fall within the pay scale of INR 23640 and INR 96395. The role becomes even more appealing with additional allowances, benefits, and annual increments. In this page, we have shared all the details about Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank salary, including monthly pay, allowances, job profile, career growth, and other aspects. Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Salary Structure

The TN Cooperative Bank salary structure involves various components like basic pay, allowances, net pay, gross pay, applicable deductions (tax, PF, etc) and other details. It is crucial to understand the pay structure of these positions to ensure there is no dissatisfaction after appointment. As per the official notification, the pay scale will be Rs 23640-1435/5-30815-1600/2-34015-1690/7-45845-2070/2-49985-2450/4-59785-2530/7-77495-2700/7-Rs 96395. Given below is the comprehensive breakdown of the TN Cooperative Bank Assistant salary structure for reference purposes. Particular Increment Amount Basic Pay - Rs 23640 After 5 Years Rs 1435 Rs 30815 After 7 Years Rs 1600 Rs 34015 After 14 years Rs 1690 Rs 45845 After 16 years Rs 2070 Rs 49985 After 20 years Rs 2450 Rs 59785 After 27 years Rs 2530 Rs 77495 After 34 years Rs 2700 Rs 96395

TN Cooperative Bank Salary in Hand Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank in hand salary is calculated by adding basic pay and allowances and subtracting applicable deductions like income tax, PF contributions, etc. The newly appointed candidates will initially receive basic pay of Rs 23640, which may eventually go up to Rs 96395 per month. The actual salary will differ based on the allowances, years of experience and job location. TN Cooperative Bank Salary 2025 Allowances Apart from the basic pay, the appointed candidates will also receive various perks, allowances, and prerequisites as per the specified guidelines. This will increase the overall remuneration and make the job more rewarding. The list of perks and allowances included in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances (DA)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Travel Allowances

Medical Allowances

Leave Travel Concession

Festival Bonus, etc

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Job Profile The TN Cooperative Bank Assistant post offers secure employment with lucrative benefits and advancement opportunities. The appointed candidates are required to ensure smooth banking operations and resolve customer issues efficiently. The roles and responsibilities included in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank job profile are as follows: To resolve customers' queries related to transactions and other account activity.

To handle cash deposits, withdrawals, and cheque-related transactions.

To keep accurate records and regularly update customer data.

To assist senior officers in day-to-day banking duties.

To perform all the tasks delegated by the higher authorities. TN Cooperative Bank Career Growth & Promotions There are enormous career growth opportunities for the candidates appointed for the TN Cooperative Bank Assistant post. Based on year of service, work performance, and departmental exam, they may secure promotion to higher posts. The promotion hierarchy of this designation is as follows: