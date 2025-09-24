Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Official Website: Check Key Documents to Upload Step-By-Step Guide and Latest Updates

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 24, 2025, 15:33 IST

Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC: The Maharashtra Government has made it mandatory for the beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC to continue enjoying the benefits under the scheme. Check all the details regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC, step-by-step guide to apply, documents required,etc here.

Complete the e-KYC registration for Ladki Bahin Yojana
Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC: The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Maharashtra Government has released a circular stating that the e-KYC is mandatory for all the beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The applicants need to complete their e-KYC within two months from the date of the circular issued on 18 September 2025 to continue availing the benefits.

The Maharashtra Government has launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana under the name "Mukhyamantri - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" to financially support women aged between 21 to 65 years by providing Direct Benefit Transfer of ₹1,500 monthly.

Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Official Website

The applicants for the Ladki Bahin Yojana can complete their e-KYC (Know Your Customer) by visiting the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Beneficiaries are mandatorily required to complete their e-KYC registration within two months from the date of the circular issued to continue receiving the benefits under the scheme.

Steps to Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC

Applicants are required to complete their e-KYC within the stipulated time for this financial year i.e., within two months from 18 September 2025. Follow the simple steps given below to complete the e-KYC process:

  • Visit the official website- ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for the e-KYC.

  • You will be redirected to a new page where you have to mention your Aadhaar number and captcha and then tick the declaration box.

  • Now, click on the Generate OTP button.

  • Your e-KYC has been completed successfully.

Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Link

Applicants can complete their e-KYC registration by following the link given below:

Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Link

Register Here

