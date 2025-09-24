Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Official Website: Check Key Documents to Upload Step-By-Step Guide and Latest Updates

Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC: The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Maharashtra Government has released a circular stating that the e-KYC is mandatory for all the beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The applicants need to complete their e-KYC within two months from the date of the circular issued on 18 September 2025 to continue availing the benefits.
The Maharashtra Government has launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana under the name "Mukhyamantri - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" to financially support women aged between 21 to 65 years by providing Direct Benefit Transfer of ₹1,500 monthly.
Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Official Website
The applicants for the Ladki Bahin Yojana can complete their e-KYC (Know Your Customer) by visiting the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Beneficiaries are mandatorily required to complete their e-KYC registration within two months from the date of the circular issued to continue receiving the benefits under the scheme.
Steps to Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC
Applicants are required to complete their e-KYC within the stipulated time for this financial year i.e., within two months from 18 September 2025. Follow the simple steps given below to complete the e-KYC process:
Visit the official website- ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link provided for the e-KYC.
You will be redirected to a new page where you have to mention your Aadhaar number and captcha and then tick the declaration box.
Now, click on the Generate OTP button.
Your e-KYC has been completed successfully.
Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Link
Applicants can complete their e-KYC registration by following the link given below:
Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Link
