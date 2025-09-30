You have the brains of Newt Scamander if you can find the hidden word in 8 seconds!

Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web.

These seemingly simple puzzles consisting of random letters arranged in a grid have taken the internet by storm.

The goal of a word puzzle is to engage the reader’s brain and eyes to find hidden words in the grid.

These words can be present in any of the following combinations: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, in a straight or reverse order.

Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills.

Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp.

Do you have the brains of Newt Scamander?

Find out by finding the hidden word in this word puzzle.

