You have the brains of Newt Scamander if you can find the hidden word in 8 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Sep 30, 2025, 21:12 IST

Test your brain and eyes! Only those with the brains of Newt Scamander can find the hidden word in this word puzzle in 8 seconds. Attempt now!

Find the hidden word
Find the hidden word

Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. 

These seemingly simple puzzles consisting of random letters arranged in a grid have taken the internet by storm.

The goal of a word puzzle is to engage the reader’s brain and eyes to find hidden words in the grid. 

These words can be present in any of the following combinations: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, in a straight or reverse order.

Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. 

Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp.

Do you have the brains of Newt Scamander?

Find out by finding the hidden word in this word puzzle.

Why Word Puzzles are So Popular?

Word puzzles are popular because they offer a unique blend of challenge and reward. Despite living in an era dominated by reels and short news content, these puzzles have maintained their charm among the netizens.

There’s something really special about solving a word puzzle, that rush when you spot a hidden word sitting between a mishmash of letters. It seems as if time hit the pause button when solving such puzzles.

Are you ready to test your intelligence?

Scroll below to get started.

Word Puzzle: Find Hidden Word

find word

Source: Razzle Puzzles

The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words.

Your challenge is to find one hidden word in the grid.

The hint for the word will be provided below.

Here you go!

HINT:  Today’s hidden word is a five-letter word that means bring out or develop something that is initially latent or has potential.

Can you find the word in 8 seconds?

Let’s find out now!

Solving word puzzles is an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary.

The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally.

The placement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.

Do you have highly attentive eyes?

The best way to solve word puzzles is by looking for meaningful patterns that can help you make a proper word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid.

Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid?

Look attentively; the word can be presented in any of the above-mentioned sequences in the word puzzle.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the hidden word?

Congratulations to you if you are among the readers who identified the word within 8 seconds. 

You have a brilliant brain and equally sharp eyes.

Some of you might still be looking for the hidden word.

Stop looking.

The solution is provided below. 

Take a look now!

Word Puzzle: Solution

The hidden word is "EDUCE," and it is visible in the first column.

find word solved

Did you love solving this word puzzle?

If you did, then share it with a friend or coworker and see who can solve it faster than you.

Before you leave, test your intelligence with some other exciting puzzle challenges below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

