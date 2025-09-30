Agni-P Missile Test: India’s Missile Power Now Covers Almost All of Asia

India has successfully tested the Agni-P, a next-generation ballistic missile with nuclear capability, off the coast of Odisha. The test, which demonstrated the missile's sophisticated capabilities, was carried out from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and said that a rail-based mobile launcher system could quickly launch the intermediate ballistic missile.

First-of-its-Kind Rail-Based Mobile Launcher

"The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from a specially designed rail-based Mobile Launcher has the capability to move on the Rail network without any pre-conditions that allow Uthe ser to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility," Rajnath Singh, the defense minister, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).