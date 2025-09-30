Agni-P Missile Test: India’s Missile Power Now Covers Almost All of Asia

India has successfully tested the Agni-P, a next-generation ballistic missile with nuclear capability, off the coast of Odisha. The test, which demonstrated the missile's sophisticated capabilities, was carried out from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and said that a rail-based mobile launcher system could quickly launch the intermediate ballistic missile.
First-of-its-Kind Rail-Based Mobile Launcher
"The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from a specially designed rail-based Mobile Launcher has the capability to move on the Rail network without any pre-conditions that allow Uthe ser to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility," Rajnath Singh, the defense minister, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Key Features of the Agni-P Missile
The Agni-P missile is an important addition to India's defense arsenal because of its many important qualities.
-
With the option of GPS and NaVIC satellite navigation, the missile employs a ring laser gyro-based inertial navigation system (INS) and a micro inertial navigation system (MINS).
-
The missile's canisterized design makes it simple to transport and store, which cuts down on the amount of time needed to get ready for launch.
-
The Agni-P missile is a dependable deterrence against any threats because of its outstanding accuracy in prior tests.
Strategic Significance of Agni-P
India's defense capabilities will be significantly impacted by the Agni-P missile's successful test-firing. It strengthens India's deterrence capabilities against possible threats by showcasing its capacity to create and implement cutting-edge missile systems.
Recent Missile Tests by India
India has successfully tested three sophisticated missile systems in recent weeks as part of its larger strategic development program.
-
Agni-5 Test (August 20): Intermediate-range ballistic missile with a 5,000-km range, launched from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. Nearly all of Asia, including northern China, and parts of Europe are within striking range.
-
Prithvi-II and Agni-I Tests: Short-range, nuclear-capable ballistic missiles successfully tested last month, as part of DRDO's efforts to strengthen India’s offensive and defensive missile arsenal.
Nearly all of Asia, including northern China, and portions of Europe are within striking range of the Agni-5 missile.
Prithvi-II and Agni-I, India's nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles, were successfully tested last month. These tests are a component of DRDO's continuous endeavors to enhance India's defense technologies and fortify its offensive and defensive missile arsenal.
