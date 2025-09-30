UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

Money IQ: How Well Do You Know Gold? Test Your Knowledge With This Financial Literacy Quiz!

By Roopashree Sharma
Sep 30, 2025, 19:16 IST

In this Money IQ quiz, we have 10 questions on gold. These questions are designed to assess your knowledge of gold as a commodity in the finance world. Can you tell where the oldest gold mine in the world is or how many carats of pure gold is? Let’s see if you can score 100 per cent on this gold trivia quiz. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
How well do you know gold?
How well do you know gold?

Gold is widely considered a safe-haven asset, as it performs well even during economic instability or high inflation. This non-ferrous metal also acts as an attractive store of value for investors. Human civilisations have valued gold since prehistoric times. Archaeological evidence shows that gold mining dates back to 4000 BCE. 

As of 2025, gold prices are at an all-time high, hovering over Rs. 1 lakh. Gold prices are affected by a combination of global factors such as supply and demand, inflation, currency fluctuations (especially the US dollar), and geopolitical events. Central bank policies, interest rates, and the economic outlook also significantly influence gold prices.

In this Money IQ quiz, we have 10 questions on gold. How well do you know interesting trivia facts about gold as a commodity? These questions are designed to assess your knowledge of gold as a commodity in the finance world. Can you tell where the oldest gold mine in the world is or how many carats pure gold is? Let’s see if you can score 100 per cent on this gold trivia quiz. 

Money IQ: How Well Do You Know Gold? Test Your Knowledge With This Financial Literacy Quiz!

gold-financial-literacy-quiz-with-answers

Q1. Where is the oldest gold mine in the world?

A. The Sakdrisi mine, Georgia

B. Kolar Gold Fields, India

C. Ngwenya mine, Swaziland

D. Mahd adh Dhahab mine, Saudi Arabia

Answer: A. The Sakdrisi mine in Georgia

Explanation: The Sakdrisi mine in Georgia is considered the world's oldest gold mine. It dates back to the third millennium BCE. 

Q2. Which commodity is known as black gold?

A. Natural gas

B. Crude oil

C. Gold

D. Copper

Answer: B. Crude oil

Explanation: Crude oil is known as black gold due to its high economic value. 

Q3. Which is the deepest gold mine in the world?

A. The Rand mine in Africa

B. The Super Pit mine in Australia

C. The Carlin Canyon mine in Nevada

D. The Mponeng mine in South Africa

Answer: D. The Mponeng mine in South Africa

Explanation: The Mponeng mine in South Africa is the deepest gold mine in the world. It reaches over 4 km (2.5 miles) below ground. It is deep enough for 10 Empire State buildings to fit inside.

Q4. How many carats is pure gold?

A. 26 carats

B. 24 carats

C. 18 carats

D. 22 carats

Answer: B. 24 carats

Explanation: Pure gold is 24 carats, representing 99.99 per cent or 100 per cent pure gold. The carat system measures the purity of gold by dividing it into 24 parts. A 24-carat gold has 24 parts pure gold out of 24 total parts.

Q5. Which country is the world’s biggest producer of gold?

A. South Africa

B. India

C. China

D. U.S.

Answer: C. China

Explanation: China is the world’s biggest producer of gold. China leads global gold production with 380 tonnes in 2024.

Q6. Which country in the world has the largest stockpile of gold?

A. United States of America

B. UAE

C. India

D. China

Answer: A. United States of America

Explanation: The United States holds the largest gold reserves in the world, with approximately 8,133.5 metric tons, as of 2025. 

Q7. What does ‘gold bullion’ refer to in finance?

A. Gold ornaments

B. High-purity gold in bars or coins

C. Gold used in electronics

D. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Answer: B. High-purity gold in bars or coins

Explanation: Bullion refers to gold in its purest form and is available as coins, bars, or ingots. These are at least 99.5% pure.

Q8. Which is the key reason investors turn to gold during economic uncertainty?

A. To hedge against inflation and currency risk

B. Ornamental value and high returns

C. High volatility

D. It is government-mandated

Answer: A. To hedge against inflation and currency risk

Explanation: Investors turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it is a safe-haven asset that investors hedge against inflation and currency risk.

Q9. Which country has the most gold reserves?

A. Russia

B. China

C. India

D. The United States of America

Answer: D. The United States of America

Explanation: The U.S. holds the most gold reserves in the world. As of 2025, it is estimated that the U.S. holds more than 8,100 tonnes of gold.

Q10. Which country does India import the most gold from?

A. Switzerland

B. United States of America

C. The UAE

D. South Africa

Answer: A. Switzerland

Explanation: India imports most gold from Switzerland, followed by the UAE and South Africa at second and third ranks, respectively.  

How many questions did you get right? SHARE your score in the comments. Challenge your friends and family with this financial quiz.

You may also like...

Money IQ: How Well Do You Know the Indian Rupee? Score 10/10 To Claim Your Place Among The Top 1% Financially Literate!

Roopashree Sharma
Roopashree Sharma

Deputy Manager

Roopashree Sharma is a seasoned content writing professional with over 5 years of experience in digital journalism, specializing in education, science, trending, national and international news. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has contributed to leading media houses including Zee, Times, and India TV. Currently serving as Assistant Manager – Editorial at Jagran New Media, she writes and manages content for the General Knowledge (GK) section of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. For inquiries, contact her at roopashree.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News