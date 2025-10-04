Do You Know Which Is The Highest Mountain Peak of India? List Of India's 10 Highest Mountain Peaks

Mountains and peaks may sound similar, but they are not the same. A mountain is a large landform that rises above the surrounding land. It usually has steep sides and a significant height. A peak, on the other hand, is the pointed top of a mountain. It's the highest part you can reach. Now, let's talk about the tallest mountain in the world. It's Mount Everest. Towering at over 8,848 meters, it stands proudly in the Himalayas. But here's a question for you—do you know which is the highest mountain peak in India? It's not Everest, even though part of Everest lies in Nepal and China. The highest Indian peak is majestic, snow-covered, and located in the northern part of the country. It's known for its challenging climbs and breathtaking views. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 highest mountain peaks in India.

List of the Highest Mountain Peaks of India The highest peak of India is Kangchenjunga, at an elevation of 8,586 metres (28,169 ft). It lies on the border of Sikkim (India) and Taplejung (Nepal), in the Great Himalayas. Here's the list of the highest mountain peaks of India apart from Kanchenjunga: Mountain Peak Elevation (metres) State Mountain Range Kangchenjunga 8586 Sikkim Himalayas Nanda Devi 7816 Uttarakhand Garhwal Himalayas Kamet 7756 Uttarakhand Zaskar Range Saltoro Kangri 7742 Ladakh Karakoram Saser Kangri 7672 Ladakh Karakoram Mamostong Kangri 7516 Ladakh Karakoram (Rimo Muztagh) Rimo I 7385 Ladakh Karakoram (Rimo Muztagh) Hardeol 7151 Uttarakhand Kumaon Himalayas Chaukhamba I 7138 Uttarakhand Garhwal Himalayas Trisul I 7120 Uttarakhand Kumaon Himalayas

1. Kangchenjunga Kangchenjunga is the highest mountain peak in India, rising to an elevation of 8,586 metres. Located on the border between Sikkim and Nepal, it is the world's third-highest mountain. Revered as "The Five Treasures of Snow," Kangchenjunga's five prominent peaks symbolise gold, silver, gems, grain, and holy books. The region is famed for its spectacular vistas, challenging climbing routes, and unique biodiversity. 2. Nanda Devi Nanda Devi, Uttarakhand's pride, is the second-highest peak in India, rising to 7,816 metres. Nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, it is the highest mountain located entirely within the country's political borders. The surrounding Nanda Devi National Park boasts rich flora and fauna and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. "Nanda Devi" translates to "Locals revere Goddess of Bliss," and the peak is revered for its spiritual significance.

3. Kamet Kamet is the third-highest peak in India, towering at 7,756 metres in Uttarakhand's Zaskar Range. Kamet's distinctive pyramid-like summit stands out against the backdrop of flashing glaciers and icefields. Often called the "Queen of the Himalayas", Kamet is situated close to Tibet and is surrounded by picturesque valleys and remote passes. Its snow-clad slopes challenge seasoned mountaineers, offering difficult ascents and stunning panoramic views. 4. Saltoro Kangri Saltoro Kangri, situated in the remote Karakoram range of Ladakh, is the fourth-highest peak in India at 7,742 metres. The peak is renowned for its strategic location, lying near the border area with Pakistan. Saltoro Kangri's steep ridges and icy cliffs make it one of the most challenging peaks for climbers, requiring advanced technical skills and expertise.

5. Saser Kangri Saser Kangri is the fifth-highest peak in India, reaching 7,672 metres in the eastern Karakoram range of Ladakh. Consisting of several towering summits, Saser Kangri forms a crucial part of the Trans-Himalayan region. The central peak, Saser Kangri I, rises sharply above glaciers and moraine fields, remaining heavily glaciated throughout the year. 6. Mamostong Kangri Mamostong Kangri, at 7,516 metres, stands tall in the isolated Rimo Muztagh subrange of the Karakoram, Ladakh. Known for its steep ice walls and challenging weather, Mamostong Kangri presents formidable obstacles to even the most experienced climbers. This peak contributes to the complex geography of India's far northern regions and influences local glacier systems. 7. Rimo I Rimo I, rising to 7,385 metres, is part of the Rimo Muztagh in Ladakh's Karakoram range. The peak's name, meaning "striped mountain," echoes its rugged appearance. The area features expansive glaciers, including the Rimo Glacier, which supply vital river systems. Remote and difficult to access, Rimo I is rarely climbed due to its logistical challenges and unpredictable weather conditions.

8. Hardeol Hardeol, standing at 7,151 metres, is one of Uttarakhand's majestic peaks located in the Kumaon region. Known as the "Temple of God," Hardeol holds spiritual significance and is regarded as a guardian of the northern frontier. Its glaciated slopes dominate the Milam Valley and form a crucial part of the local hydrology. The summit is seldom climbed, with challenging terrain and unpredictable weather resisting human intrusion. 9. Chaukhamba I Chaukhamba I is a magnificent massif in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, peaking at 7,138 metres. The name "Chaukhamba" means "four pillars", reflecting its four closely grouped summits. It overlooks the sacred Gangotri Glacier, making a significant contribution to the region's river systems. Pilgrims and locals revere Chaukhamba, and its dramatic cliffs rise above picturesque alpine meadows.

10. Trisul I Trisul I reaches 7,120 metres and lies in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The peak's name means "trident", representing its three fanged summits that resemble Lord Shiva's weapon. Trisul was the first peak in India to be successfully climbed by a team over 7,000 metres in 1907. Its striking silhouette is visible from popular trails and villages around Nanda Devi National Park. Which Is The Highest Peak Of Mountain In India? The highest peak of India is Kangchenjunga, at an elevation of 8,586 metres (28,169 ft). It lies on the border of Sikkim (India) and Taplejung (Nepal), in the Great Himalayas. If we talk about the highest entirely within India (i.e. not on a border), that is Nanda Devi, 7,816 m in Uttarakhand. Which Peak Is Highest, K2 Or Kanchenjunga? Between K2 and Kangchenjunga: K2 is higher. K2's height is about 8,611 metres (28,251 ft), making it the second-highest mountain in the world after Everest. Kangchenjunga is slightly lower — 8,586 m.

Which Is The Highest Mountain Peak In India? The highest mountain peak in India is Kangchenjunga, standing at an impressive elevation of 8,586 meters (28,169 feet). Located in the eastern Himalayas on the border between the Indian state of Sikkim and Nepal, Kangchenjunga is the third-highest peak in the world. The name Kangchenjunga translates to "Five Treasures of Snow," referring to its five prominent summits, which symbolise gold, silver, gems, grain, and holy books. Why is K2 not The Highest Peak Of India? K2 is not considered the highest peak of India because it is located in the Karakoram range within the Gilgit-Baltistan region, which is currently administered by Pakistan and lies outside the internationally accepted boundary (Line of Actual Control) between India and Pakistan. Although historically parts of this area were claimed by India, the current de facto control places K2 within Pakistan's territory, not Indian territory. Therefore, despite being the world's second-highest peak at 8,611 metres, K2 is not counted as India's highest peak. The highest peak entirely within India is Kangchenjunga, located on the India-Nepal border.