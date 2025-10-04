NYT Pips Answers Today (October 4, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you’re someone who starts their day with a little brain workout, then the New York Times’ Pips Game is exactly what you need. Just like Wordle and Connections, Pips has become a go-to for puzzle lovers who enjoy cracking logic-based challenges daily.
What makes it unique is its domino-style gameplay- each space carries a rule, whether it’s adding to a number, being equal to one, or following greater than/less than conditions.
Today’s (October 4) puzzle came with an interesting mix: some easy wins, some tricky equations, and a few head-scratchers at the hard level. So, if you’ve been stuck, don’t worry- we’ve come up with all the step-by-step solutions for you.
How to Play Pips?
Pips is a logic-based puzzle inspired by dominoes. Each tile represents two numbers (such as 2-4 or 0-1), and you must place them according to the rules on the board. These rules might say:
Equal (x) - Both numbers must equal x.
Number (x)- Numbers in that spot must add up to x.
Greater Than (x) / Less Than (x)- Numbers must be higher or lower than the given value.
Not Equal- Both numbers must be different.
Your goal is to place the correct dominoes and complete the puzzle grid.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
Number (2): 2-4, placed horizontally
Equal (4): 2-4, placed horizontally; 0-4, placed vertically
Equal (1): 1-5, placed horizontally; 1-0, placed vertically; 1-1, placed horizontally
Number (0): 1-0, placed vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
Equal (0): 0-0, placed horizontally; 0-1, placed horizontally; 0-2, placed vertically; 0-5, placed vertically
Equal (1): 0-1, placed horizontally; 1-2, placed vertically; 1-4, placed vertically
Number (4): 4-5, placed horizontally
Equal (2): 0-2, placed horizontally; 1-2, placed vertically
Equal (6): 6-6, placed vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
Equal (4): 4-4, placed vertically
Number (0): 0-0, placed horizontally
Less Than (3): 0-0, placed horizontally; 1-4, placed vertically
Number (3): 3-1, placed vertically
Number (0): 0-1, placed vertically
Number (4): 3-1, placed vertically; 0-1, placed vertically; 1-1, placed horizontally
Number (0): 0-3, placed vertically
Number (3): 2-1, placed vertically
Final result:
Conclusion
The October 4 Pips Game tested both speed and patience. While the easy and medium sections had straightforward placements, the hard level added real brain teasers with multiple 0-based solutions and tricky number combos.
Suppose you cracked it solo- well done! If not, these answers should help you learn new solving patterns. Remember, every day’s grid is a chance to sharpen your logic and improve your game. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s fresh set of puzzles.
