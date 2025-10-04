RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
NYT Pips Answers Today (October 4, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 4, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the latest NYT Pips answers for October 4, 2025! Find step-by-step solutions and hints for easy, medium, and hard puzzles in the New York Times' logic-based domino game.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you’re someone who starts their day with a little brain workout, then the New York Times’ Pips Game is exactly what you need. Just like Wordle and Connections, Pips has become a go-to for puzzle lovers who enjoy cracking logic-based challenges daily.

What makes it unique is its domino-style gameplay- each space carries a rule, whether it’s adding to a number, being equal to one, or following greater than/less than conditions. 

Today’s (October 4) puzzle came with an interesting mix: some easy wins, some tricky equations, and a few head-scratchers at the hard level. So, if you’ve been stuck, don’t worry- we’ve come up with all the step-by-step solutions for you.

How to Play Pips?

Pips is a logic-based puzzle inspired by dominoes. Each tile represents two numbers (such as 2-4 or 0-1), and you must place them according to the rules on the board. These rules might say:

  • Equal (x) - Both numbers must equal x.

  • Number (x)- Numbers in that spot must add up to x.

  • Greater Than (x) / Less Than (x)- Numbers must be higher or lower than the given value.

  • Not Equal- Both numbers must be different.

Your goal is to place the correct dominoes and complete the puzzle grid.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

PIPS Easy (4)

  • Number (2): 2-4, placed horizontally

  • Equal (4): 2-4, placed horizontally; 0-4, placed vertically

  • Equal (1): 1-5, placed horizontally; 1-0, placed vertically; 1-1, placed horizontally

  • Number (0): 1-0, placed vertically

Final result:

PIPS Easy Final (5)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

PIPS Medium (5)

  • Equal (0): 0-0, placed horizontally; 0-1, placed horizontally; 0-2, placed vertically; 0-5, placed vertically

  • Equal (1): 0-1, placed horizontally; 1-2, placed vertically; 1-4, placed vertically

  • Number (4): 4-5, placed horizontally

  • Equal (2): 0-2, placed horizontally; 1-2, placed vertically

  • Equal (6): 6-6, placed vertically

Final result:

PIPS Medium Final (5)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers 

PIPS Hard (5)

  • Equal (4): 4-4, placed vertically

  • Number (0): 0-0, placed horizontally

  • Less Than (3): 0-0, placed horizontally; 1-4, placed vertically

  • Number (3): 3-1, placed vertically

  • Number (0): 0-1, placed vertically

  • Number (4): 3-1, placed vertically; 0-1, placed vertically; 1-1, placed horizontally

  • Number (0): 0-3, placed vertically

  • Number (3): 2-1, placed vertically

Final result:

PIPS Hard Final (5)

Conclusion

The October 4 Pips Game tested both speed and patience. While the easy and medium sections had straightforward placements, the hard level added real brain teasers with multiple 0-based solutions and tricky number combos. 

Suppose you cracked it solo- well done! If not, these answers should help you learn new solving patterns. Remember, every day’s grid is a chance to sharpen your logic and improve your game. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s fresh set of puzzles.

