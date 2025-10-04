NYT Pips Answers Today (October 4, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you’re someone who starts their day with a little brain workout, then the New York Times’ Pips Game is exactly what you need. Just like Wordle and Connections, Pips has become a go-to for puzzle lovers who enjoy cracking logic-based challenges daily.

What makes it unique is its domino-style gameplay- each space carries a rule, whether it’s adding to a number, being equal to one, or following greater than/less than conditions.

Today’s (October 4) puzzle came with an interesting mix: some easy wins, some tricky equations, and a few head-scratchers at the hard level. So, if you’ve been stuck, don’t worry- we’ve come up with all the step-by-step solutions for you.

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (October 3, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles