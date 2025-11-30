Big 12 Football Standings 2025: Who will Play the Championship?

The Big 12 Football Standings 2025 have set up a dramatic finish to the regular season, with multiple teams still alive for a spot in the conference championship. The Big 12 sends its top two teams, based on league record and tiebreakers, to the championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
According to the official Big 12 standings page, Texas Tech and BYU lead the conference at 8–1 in league play, followed closely by Utah at 7–2, keeping pressure on the front-runners. With such a tight table, every remaining game can change seeding, bowl position, and College Football Playoff implications.
Big 12 Football Standings 2025
The 2025 Big 12 Championship standings highlight a clear top tier of contenders and a crowded middle, making tiebreakers crucial. Check the Big 12 Football Standings 2025 below:
|
School
|
Big 12 Record
|
Overall
|
Home (Conf)
|
Away (Conf)
|
Streak (Conf)
|
Texas Tech
|
8-1
|
11-1
|
4-0
|
4-1
|
W5
|
BYU
|
8-1
|
11-1
|
4-0
|
4-1
|
W3
|
Utah
|
7-2
|
10-2
|
4-1
|
3-1
|
W5
|
Arizona
|
6-3
|
9-3
|
3-1
|
3-2
|
W5
|
Houston
|
6-3
|
9-3
|
2-3
|
4-0
|
W1
|
Arizona State
|
6-3
|
8-4
|
3-2
|
3-1
|
L1
|
Cincinnati
|
5-4
|
7-5
|
3-2
|
2-2
|
L4
|
Iowa State
|
5-4
|
8-4
|
2-2
|
2-2
|
W3
|
Kansas State
|
5-4
|
6-6
|
3-1
|
2-2
|
W1
|
TCU
|
5-4
|
8-4
|
3-1
|
2-3
|
W2
|
Baylor
|
3-6
|
5-7
|
2-3
|
1-3
|
L3
|
Kansas
|
3-6
|
5-7
|
2-3
|
1-3
|
L3
|
UCF
|
2-7
|
5-7
|
2-2
|
0-5
|
L1
|
West Virginia
|
2-7
|
4-8
|
1-3
|
1-4
|
L2
|
Colorado
|
1-8
|
3-9
|
1-3
|
0-5
|
L5
|
Oklahoma State
|
0-9
|
1-11
|
0-5
|
0-4
|
L9
(Source- Big 12 Sports)
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 29, 2025
Who is going to the Big 12 championship? Latest Updates
The latest standings indicate Texas Tech and BYU control the top two spots, each with an 8–1 conference record and identical 11–1 overall marks. Utah, at 7–2, remains mathematically alive but needs help, including specific losses by one or both leaders plus favorable tiebreakers.
-
Both Texas Tech and BYU can clinch a championship berth with a win in their final regular-season games.
-
Utah’s path typically requires winning out and at least one Texas Tech or BYU loss, plus tiebreaker advantages.
These scenarios make the final weekend critical for title positioning and potential College Football Playoff consideration.
After these key games, the Big 12 office will officially confirm the two championship participants, locking in kickoff promotions and television coverage.
Who will Play the Championship?
Based on current records and published scenario reports, Texas Tech and BYU are the most likely matchup for the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game. Both teams hold one-game leads over Utah and a two-game margin over the crowded 6–3 tier, giving them a clear advantage heading into the final week.
-
If Texas Tech and BYU both win, they will meet in Arlington for the title, regardless of other results.
-
If either stumbles, Utah and selected 6–3 teams could enter tiebreaker discussions, though their odds are lower.
While projections favor a Texas Tech vs. BYU showdown, the conference emphasizes that official qualification depends on final standings and the full tiebreaker process.
Conclusion
Big 12 Football Standings 2025 show a clear race at the top, with Texas Tech and BYU in prime position to reach the championship game and Utah close behind. The final weekend’s results and tiebreakers will decide whether the expected Texas Tech–BYU clash becomes reality or if a late twist reshapes the title picture. Fans should watch closely, as these outcomes will influence bowl selections and the wider College Football Playoff conversation.
