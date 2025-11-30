CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Big 12 Football Standings 2025: Who will Play the Championship?

By Alisha Louis
Nov 30, 2025, 04:07 EDT

Big 12 Football Standings 2025 show Texas Tech and BYU leading a tight race for the conference title. See the full table, latest updates, and which teams are most likely to reach the Big 12 Championship Game.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The Big 12 Football Standings 2025 have set up a dramatic finish to the regular season, with multiple teams still alive for a spot in the conference championship. The Big 12 sends its top two teams, based on league record and tiebreakers, to the championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

According to the official Big 12 standings page, Texas Tech and BYU lead the conference at 8–1 in league play, followed closely by Utah at 7–2, keeping pressure on the front-runners. With such a tight table, every remaining game can change seeding, bowl position, and College Football Playoff implications.

Big 12 Football Standings 2025

The 2025 Big 12 Championship standings highlight a clear top tier of contenders and a crowded middle, making tiebreakers crucial. Check the Big 12 Football Standings 2025 below:

School

Big 12 Record

Overall

Home (Conf)

Away (Conf)

Streak (Conf)

Texas Tech

8-1

11-1

4-0

4-1

W5

BYU

8-1

11-1

4-0

4-1

W3

Utah

7-2

10-2

4-1

3-1

W5

Arizona

6-3

9-3

3-1

3-2

W5

Houston

6-3

9-3

2-3

4-0

W1

Arizona State

6-3

8-4

3-2

3-1

L1

Cincinnati

5-4

7-5

3-2

2-2

L4

Iowa State

5-4

8-4

2-2

2-2

W3

Kansas State

5-4

6-6

3-1

2-2

W1

TCU

5-4

8-4

3-1

2-3

W2

Baylor

3-6

5-7

2-3

1-3

L3

Kansas

3-6

5-7

2-3

1-3

L3

UCF

2-7

5-7

2-2

0-5

L1

West Virginia

2-7

4-8

1-3

1-4

L2

Colorado

1-8

3-9

1-3

0-5

L5

Oklahoma State

0-9

1-11

0-5

0-4

L9

(Source- Big 12 Sports)

Who is going to the Big 12 championship? Latest Updates

The latest standings indicate Texas Tech and BYU control the top two spots, each with an 8–1 conference record and identical 11–1 overall marks. Utah, at 7–2, remains mathematically alive but needs help, including specific losses by one or both leaders plus favorable tiebreakers.

  • Both Texas Tech and BYU can clinch a championship berth with a win in their final regular-season games.

  • Utah’s path typically requires winning out and at least one Texas Tech or BYU loss, plus tiebreaker advantages.

These scenarios make the final weekend critical for title positioning and potential College Football Playoff consideration.

After these key games, the Big 12 office will officially confirm the two championship participants, locking in kickoff promotions and television coverage.

Check Out | College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13 (2025)

Who will Play the Championship?

Based on current records and published scenario reports, Texas Tech and BYU are the most likely matchup for the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game. Both teams hold one-game leads over Utah and a two-game margin over the crowded 6–3 tier, giving them a clear advantage heading into the final week.

  • If Texas Tech and BYU both win, they will meet in Arlington for the title, regardless of other results.

  • If either stumbles, Utah and selected 6–3 teams could enter tiebreaker discussions, though their odds are lower.

While projections favor a Texas Tech vs. BYU showdown, the conference emphasizes that official qualification depends on final standings and the full tiebreaker process.

Also Read | How the 12-Team College Football Playoff Will Work?

Conclusion

Big 12 Football Standings 2025 show a clear race at the top, with Texas Tech and BYU in prime position to reach the championship game and Utah close behind. The final weekend’s results and tiebreakers will decide whether the expected Texas Tech–BYU clash becomes reality or if a late twist reshapes the title picture. Fans should watch closely, as these outcomes will influence bowl selections and the wider College Football Playoff conversation.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags