Big 12 Football Standings 2025: Who will Play the Championship?

The Big 12 Football Standings 2025 have set up a dramatic finish to the regular season, with multiple teams still alive for a spot in the conference championship. The Big 12 sends its top two teams, based on league record and tiebreakers, to the championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to the official Big 12 standings page, Texas Tech and BYU lead the conference at 8–1 in league play, followed closely by Utah at 7–2, keeping pressure on the front-runners. With such a tight table, every remaining game can change seeding, bowl position, and College Football Playoff implications.

Big 12 Football Standings 2025

The 2025 Big 12 Championship standings highlight a clear top tier of contenders and a crowded middle, making tiebreakers crucial. Check the Big 12 Football Standings 2025 below: