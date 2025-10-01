CBSE Class 12 Board Chemistry Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

CBSE Class 12 Board Chemistry Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is tentatively going to schedule the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026 exam on 28 February, 2026. Chemistry is one of the most scoring yet challenging subjects for Class 12 students, as it includes a mix of Physical, Organic, and Inorganic Chemistry.
With a vast syllabus and numerous formulas, reactions, and numerical problems, students often feel stressed about how to complete the syllabus on time. However, with a structured study plan, consistent practice, and regular revision, it is possible to cover all chapters effectively and score top marks.
This article provides a CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026, along with month-wise goals, focus areas, and revision strategies, to help students prepare systematically and confidently for their board exam.
CBSE Class 12 Board Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026
Students preparing for their CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2026 can check the table below for 5 month study plan. A well-structured 5-month study plan can help you complete the syllabus systematically, revise regularly, and practice effectively.
Month
Focus Areas
Goals
Revision
Month 1 (October)
|
Solutions, Electrochemistry, Haloalkanes & Haloarenes, Alcohols-Phenols-Ethers
|
Cover the basics of Physical Chemistry (numericals + concepts) and start Organic Chemistry fundamentals.
|
Weekly revision of NCERT exercises + short notes on reactions and formulas.
|
Month 2 (November)
|
Chemical Kinetics, d & f Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Aldehydes-Ketones-Carboxylic Acids
|
Build strong concepts in Inorganic Chemistry and Organic Chemistry mechanisms.
|
Solve NCERT Exemplars + PYQs (last 5 years) for each topic.
|
Month 3 (December)
|
Amines, Diazonium Salts, Biomolecules, Organic Chemistry Revision
|
Complete remaining Organic syllabus and consolidate with chapter-wise revision.
|
Revise important named reactions, mechanisms, and short notes every Sunday.
|
Month 4 (January)
|
Coordination Compounds, Aldehydes-Ketones-Carboxylic Acids, Solutions & Electrochemistry, d & f Block Elements
|
Strengthen high-weightage chapters with intensive practice.
|
Attempt CBSE Sample Papers and analyze mistakes. Revise important exceptions.
|
Month 5 (February)
|
Physical Chemistry Revision, Organic Chemistry Revision, Full-length Practice Papers, Final Quick Revision
|
Focus on exam readiness with mock papers, formula revision, and time management.
|
Quick recap of formulas, experiments, NCERT summary tables, and diagrams before exam.
Preparation Tips to Score Well in CBSE Class 12 Board Chemistry Exam 2026
Students often feel that Chemistry is tough because it has both theory and numericals, but with the right strategy, it becomes easy to score high marks. Students should follow these simple tips to prepare effectively for their board exam:
-
Focus on NCERT books first, as most questions come directly from them.
-
Make short notes of formulas, reactions, and diagrams for quick revision.
-
Practice numerical problems and organic reactions daily.
-
Solve previous year papers and sample papers to understand the exam pattern.
-
Revise regularly and keep yourself healthy and stress-free for better performance.
Revision Tips Before the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2026
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam can be challenging, but a proper revision strategy can help you score high marks. CBSE Class 12 students should focus on these important revision tips in the final days before the exam:
-
Practice CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Papers and Previous Year Questions: Solve as many papers as possible under exam-like conditions to improve speed and accuracy.
-
Create a Quick Revision Schedule: Plan your last days by dividing topics into small portions for daily revision.
-
Revise Important Formulas and Reactions: Keep a separate sheet for key formulas, reactions, and mechanisms for glance.
-
Focus on High-Weightage Topics: Give extra attention to chapters like Organic Chemistry reactions, Electrochemistry, and d & f Block Elements.
-
Revise Diagrams and Experiments: Make sure you remember all important diagrams, lab experiments, and observations.
-
Avoid Learning New Topics: Focus on revising what you have already studied instead of starting new chapters.
-
Take Short Breaks and Stay Healthy: Keep your mind fresh by taking small breaks, eating healthy, and sleeping well.
By following this 5-month study plan, students can cover the entire CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus systematically. Regular practice, timely revision, and solving previous year papers will boost confidence and help achieve top scores in the board exam. Staying consistent and focused is the key to success.
