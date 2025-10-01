CBSE Class 12 Board Chemistry Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

CBSE Class 12 Board Chemistry Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is tentatively going to schedule the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026 exam on 28 February, 2026. Chemistry is one of the most scoring yet challenging subjects for Class 12 students, as it includes a mix of Physical, Organic, and Inorganic Chemistry.

With a vast syllabus and numerous formulas, reactions, and numerical problems, students often feel stressed about how to complete the syllabus on time. However, with a structured study plan, consistent practice, and regular revision, it is possible to cover all chapters effectively and score top marks.

This article provides a CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026, along with month-wise goals, focus areas, and revision strategies, to help students prepare systematically and confidently for their board exam.