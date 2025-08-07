CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests. Using sample papers, students can learn about the question type and overall mark weighting. Additionally, using sample papers might help students study and prepare for tests.
Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole Chemistry sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Chemistry PDF.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2025-26
GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS:
Read the following instructions carefully.
1. There are 33 questions in this question paper with internal choice.
2. SECTION A consists of 16 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.
3. SECTION B consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.
4. SECTION C consists of 7 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.
5. SECTION D consists of 2 case-based questions carrying 4 marks each.
6. SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.
7. All questions are compulsory.
8. Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed.
|
Section-A
Question 1 to 16 are multiple choice questions. Only one of the choices is correct. Select and write the correct choice as well as the answer to these questions.
|
Q. No.
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Which of the following reaction will lead to formation of ethyl methyl ketone:
A. heating CH3CH(CH3)CH2OH with acidified Na2Cr2O7
B. passing CH3C(OH) CH3 over heated copper
C. ozonolysis of CH3CH2C(CH3)=CHCH3
D. acetylene on reaction with HgSO4/H2SO4
|
1
|
2.
|
1
|
3.
|
The counter ion in the coordination compound [Co(NH3)5(NO2)] Cl2 is
A. Ammine
B. Cobalt
C. Chloride
D. Nitro
|
1
|
4.
|
The organic compounds A, B and C are amines having equivalent molecular weight. A and B on reaction with benzene sulphonyl chloride give white precipitate, however white precipitate obtained from compound B remains insoluble in NaOH. The variation in the boiling point of A, B and C can be seen as :
A. A> B>C
B. B>A>C
C. A=B > C
D. C>B>A
|
1
|
5.
|
70 gm solute is dissolved in 700 gm solvent to prepare a solution having density 1.5 g/ml. The ratio of its molality and molarity will be:
A. 0.77
B. 1.4
C. 0.73
D. 1.3
|
1
|
6.
|
1
|
7.
|
In o-cresol, the –OH group is attached to the carbon that is:
A. sp3 hybrid
B. sp2 hybrid
C. sp hybrid
D. dsp2 hybrid
|
1
|
8.
|
Which of the following is laevorotatory in nature :
A. alpha D – glucose
B. beta -D- glucose
C. beta-D- fructose
D. sucrose
|
1
|
9.
|
The name inner transition metals is often used to refer to the
A. lanthanoids
B. actinoids
C. both lanthanoids and actinoids
D. d block elements
|
1
|
10.
|
1
To download the rest of the sample paper, we are providing the link below:
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2025-26
Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.
Students will first be able to view some images of the marking scheme before downloading the PDF for free.
