CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests. Using sample papers, students can learn about the question type and overall mark weighting. Additionally, using sample papers might help students study and prepare for tests.
Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole biotechnology sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Biotechnology PDF.
CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2025-26
General Instructions:
(i) All questions are compulsory.
(ii) The question paper has five sections and 33 questions.
(iii) Sections:
-
Section–A contains 12 Multiple choice questions and 4 Assertion-Reasoning based questions of 1 mark each;
-
Section–B has 5 short answer questions of 2 marks each;
-
Section –C has 7 short answer questions of 3 marks each;
-
Section-D has two case-based questions of 4 marks;
-
Section-E has three long answer questions of 5 marks each.
(iv) There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.
(v) Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.
|
Section - A
Q. No. 1 to 12 are multiple choice questions. Only one of the choices is correct. Select and write the correct choice as well as the answer to these questions.
|
Q. No.
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
1.
|
In which phase of growth, specific growth rate of microbial culture is calculated?
(a) Lag phase
(b) Exponential phase
(c) Stationary phase
(d) Intense metabolic activity phase
|
1
|
2.
|
Name the type of animal cell culture which is prepared by inoculating directly from the parental tissue to nutrient media?
(a) Primary cell culture
(b) Secondary cell culture
(c) Spinner culture
(d) Transformed cell culture
|
1
|
3.
|
Relationship between the number of genes and proteins is not linear because of-
(i) Alternative splicing of genes
(ii) Overlapping genes
(iii) Post translational modification
(iv) Amplified DNA templates
(a) (i) (ii) and (iii) only
(b) (ii) and (iv) only
(c) (i) and (iv) only
(d) (ii), (iii) and (iv) only
|
1
|
4.
|
Which of the following statements is incorrect about Agar?
(a) It is a polysaccharide .
(b) It is obtained from red algae.
(c) It is present in both liquid and solid medium
(d) Solidifying a
|
1
|
5.
|
An example of secondary metabolites produced by microbial cells is:
(a) Vitamins
(b) Alcohol
(c) Amino Acids
(d) Antibiotics
|
1
|
6.
|
YEp contains a gene coding for:
(a) X-Gal
(b) Β-galactosidase
(c) Leucine
(d) GFP
|
1
|
7.
|
Reciprocal translocation between chromosome 9 and chromosome 22 forms-
(a) an extra-short chromosome 9 (der9)
(b) an extra-long Philadelphia chromosome (Ph1)
(c) Philadelphia chromosome (Ph1) with fused abl-bcr gene
(d) der 9 chromosome with fused abl-bcr gene
|
1
|
8.
|
Which of the following statements on differences between homologues and paralogs are correct?
(i) Homologues have the same function whereas paralogs may differ in function.
(ii) Paralogs have the same function whereas homologues may differ in function.
(iii) Homologues are the sequences descended from a common ancestor whereas paralogs are duplicated genes within a genome.
(iv) Paralogs are the sequences descended from a common ancestor whereas homologues are duplicated genes within a genome.
(a) (i) and (iii)
(b) (ii) and (iv)
(c) (i) and (iv)
(d) (ii) and (iii)
|
1
|
9.
|
Severe combined immunodeficiency disease is caused due to the absence of:
(a) Adenosine diphosphate
(b) Adenosine deaminase
(c) Adenosine cyclase
(d) Guanidine nitrate
|
1
|
10.
|
A protein ion with a molecular weight of 10,000 Daltons carried a charge of 5+ and was subjected to mass spectrometric analysis. Calculate its mass to charge ratio.
(a) 2001
(b) 2000
(c) 2501
(d) 5001
|
1
|
11.
|
Single nucleotide polymorphisms usually occur in __________ regions.
(a) Mini-satellite only
(b) Non-coding only
(c) Regulatory only
(d) Both Coding and non-coding
|
1
|
12.
|
Which of the following is not a function of serum?
(a) Cell proliferation
(b) Promote healthy growth of cells
(c) Enhance cell attachment
(d) Provide sterile environment to cell culture
|
1
To download the rest of the sample paper, we are providing the link below:
CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme 2025-26
Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.
Students will first be able to view some images of the marking scheme before downloading the PDF for free.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation