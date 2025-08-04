CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2025-26: For the current academic year 2025–2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released the most recent sample paper. Along with the marking scheme, students can obtain the sample paper for free. For students, sample papers are crucial since they serve as practice exams. Students can gain knowledge about the question type and overall mark weighting by using sample papers. Furthermore, students' learning and exam preparation can be improved by using example papers.

Preparing for board exams can be challenging, but with the right strategies you can approach your studies in the right direction. In this article, we have provided the complete Biology sample paper and their marking scheme released by the CBSE Board. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Biology PDF.