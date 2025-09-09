ssc.gov.in 2025: Official Website to Download SSC CGL Admit Card PDF - Direct Link Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card: The SSC has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting ssc.gov.in. The SSC is going to conduct the CGL Tier exam to fill 14,582 vacancies. The official notification was released on 09 June 2025 and the application process was also started on the same day. The registrations were closed on 04 July 2025.

The SSC CGL exam is a three-stage process: Prelims (Tier 1), Mains (Tier 2) and Document Verification. SSC has released admit cards for the Prelims stage and the candidates are required to carry their admit cards along with them to the examination centre in order to ensure their entry into the examination hall.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Candidates can download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 from the Commission’s official website by using their log in credentials. A link to download their hall tickets have been provided below: