ssc.gov.in 2025: Official Website to Download SSC CGL Admit Card PDF - Direct Link Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 9, 2025, 23:00 IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam on 09 September, 2025. Candidates who have successfully completed the application process can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card from the official website- ssc.gov.in. Get the admit card download link and other exam related details in this article.

Download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card: The SSC has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting ssc.gov.in. The SSC is going to conduct the CGL Tier exam to fill 14,582 vacancies. The official notification was released on 09 June 2025 and the application process was also started on the same day. The registrations were closed on 04 July 2025.

The SSC CGL exam is a three-stage process: Prelims (Tier 1), Mains (Tier 2) and Document Verification. SSC has released admit cards for the Prelims stage and the candidates are required to carry their admit cards along with them to the examination centre in order to ensure their entry into the examination hall.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Candidates can download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 from the Commission’s official website by using their log in credentials. A link to download their hall tickets have been provided below:

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025

Download Link Active Soon

Details Mentioned on SSC CGL Admit Card

Candidates must check the details mentioned on the SSC CGL admit card before downloading it. The details that one has to look for are:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Photograph

  • Roll Number and Registration ID

  • Exam Date and Shift Timings

  • Exam Centre

  • Exam Centre Address

  • Reporting Time

  • Instructions for the exam day

Steps to Download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025

The Commission has activated the SSC CGL download admit card link on its official website. Candidates can visit the website at ssc.gov.in and follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link.

Step 3: Enter your details like registration number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: Submit the details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your admit card for future reference.

SSC CGL 2025 Shift Timings

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission at ssc.gov.in. The admit card contains the exam shift timings and the reporting time. Check below for the exam shift timings.

Shift

Exam Timings

Shift 1

09:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Shift 2

11:45 AM to 12:45 PM

Shift 3 

02:30 PM to 03:30 PM

Shift 4

05:15 PM to 06:15 PM

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Pattern

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam pattern consists of four sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. There is also a provision of 0.50 negative marking for each incorrect response.

S.No.

Sections

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Time Allotted

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

  

2

General Awareness

25

50

  

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

60 minutes

4

English Comprehension

25

50

  

Total

  

100

200

60 Minutes



