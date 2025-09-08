SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to activate the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 link on its official website, ssc.gov.in, for the SSC CGL 2025 Exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 in a single shift daily.

The SSC CGL Admit contains the details, such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and candidate detail such as registration number, roll number, category, photo, signature, etc.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

SSC has released the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 and SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 on September 3, 2025 and as per the official notice, the admit card link will get activated 2-3 days before the examination. Candidates going to appear in the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam must download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.