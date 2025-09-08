SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

Schools Holiday (8 September)
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will be released 2–3 days before the Tier 1 exam on ssc.gov.in. Candidates must download their hall ticket using their registration number and date of birth. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 12 to 26 in a single daily shift.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to activate the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 link on its official website, ssc.gov.in, for the SSC CGL 2025 Exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 in a single shift daily.
The SSC CGL Admit contains the details, such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and candidate detail such as registration number, roll number, category, photo, signature, etc.

SSC has released the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 and SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 on September 3, 2025 and as per the official notice, the admit card link will get activated 2-3 days before the examination. Candidates going to appear in the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam must download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 link will be activated by SSC on its official website, ssc.gov.in, 2-3 days before the examination. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Check the table for SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Name of Exam

SSC CGL 2025

Admit Card Release Date

Expected on September 9 or September 10

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Exam Dates

12th to 26th September 2025

Exam City Intimation Slip

Released on 3rd September 2025

Document Required

Printed Admit Card + Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)

Items to Carry

Blue/Black Ballpoint Pen, Admit Card, ID Proof

Prohibited Items

Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, electronic gadgets

How to Download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025?

After the release of SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL 2025 Admit by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “Admit Card” button
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
  • Submit the details and admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the detail mentioned in the SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card and download it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the SSC CGL admit card, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Check the list below for all details mentioned in it

  • Candidate’s Name & Photograph
  • Roll Number & Registration ID
  • Exam Date & Shift Timing
  • Exam Centre Address
  • Reporting Time
  • Instructions for Exam Day

