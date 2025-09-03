SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Starts Sept 12, Admit Card & City Slip Details for 14,582 Vacancies

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the official notice released by SSC, the SSC CGL exam 2025 will now be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 daily. Earlier the SSC CGL Exam was on August 13 and August 30, 2020, but it got postponed due to administrative reasons. The SSC CGL exam city slip will get released 8-10 days before the examination; however, the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will get released 3-4 days before the examination.

This year approximately 27 to 28 lakh candidates have filled the online application for Group B and C central vacancies. Total of 14,582 vacancies are advertised for combined graduate level examination (CGLE) for posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub-Inspector (CBI), etc.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: Overview The SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 has been released by SSC. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies will be able to download the SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2025, 8-10 days before the conduct of the examination. Check the table below for SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 key highlights. SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 Details Particulars Details SSC CGL Full Form Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Exam Name of the Organisation Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Level National SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 September 12- september 26 Subjects Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language Exam Mode Online (Computer Based Test) Exam Duration 60 minutes Negative Marking 1/4 for each wrong answer Exam Category Graduate Level posts Stages of Exam/Selection Process Tier 1 Tier 2 Typing Skill Test Document Verification/Medical Exam

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: Official Notice The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam dates have been released. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the shortlisted candidates' of Tier 1 exam will be called for the Tier 2 examination. Check the official Notice below for the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025. SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 Official Notice SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 Finalised:Important Date to Remember As per the official notice released by SSC, the CGL exam will be conducted on September 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th, 2025. As per the latest updates, SSC will conduct the CGL examination in a single shift. SSC will released the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 8-10 days before examination SSC CGL Exam 2025: Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2025