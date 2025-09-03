SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Starts Sept 12, Admit Card & City Slip Details for 14,582 Vacancies

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
By Mohd Salman
Sep 3, 2025, 17:43 IST

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: The SSC CGL exam Date 2025 has been released at ssc.gov.in. The Tier 1 exam will be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will consists of subjects such as, GQuantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and the total duration of exam is 60 minutes. Check here official notice. 

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the official notice released by SSC, the SSC CGL exam 2025 will now be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 daily. Earlier the SSC CGL Exam was on August 13 and August 30, 2020, but it got postponed due to administrative reasons. The SSC CGL exam city slip will get released 8-10 days before the examination; however, the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will get released 3-4 days before the examination.
This year approximately 27 to 28 lakh candidates have filled the online application for Group B and C central vacancies. Total of 14,582 vacancies are advertised for combined graduate level examination (CGLE) for posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub-Inspector (CBI), etc.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: Overview

The SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 has been released by SSC. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies will be able to download the SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2025, 8-10 days before the conduct of the examination. Check the table below for SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 key highlights.

SSC CGL Exam Date  2025 Details

Particulars

Details

SSC CGL Full Form

Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Exam

Name of the Organisation

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Level

National

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025

September 12- september 26

Subjects

Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language

Exam Mode

Online (Computer Based Test)

Exam Duration

60 minutes

Negative Marking

1/4 for each wrong answer

Exam Category

Graduate Level posts

Stages of Exam/Selection Process

Tier 1

Tier 2

Typing Skill Test

Document Verification/Medical Exam

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam dates have been released. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the shortlisted candidates' of Tier 1 exam will be called for the Tier 2 examination. Check the official Notice below for the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 Finalised:Important Date to Remember

As per the official notice released by SSC, the CGL exam will be conducted on September 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th, 2025. As per the latest updates, SSC will conduct the CGL examination in a single shift. SSC will released the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 8-10 days before examination

SSC CGL Exam 2025: Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2025

SSC will release the SSC CGL Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2025 officially on its website, ssc.gov.in, 8-10 days before the actual examination day, containing details such as exam city and shift timing to help candidates to plan their travel arrangements. The SSC CGL Exam City slip is not the admit card and it’s a preliminary notification to help candidates to learn about their city of examination so that they can make travel arrangements for the exam day

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Admit Card 2025 Release Date

After the release of the city intimation slip, SSC will release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025. SSC generally releases the admit card 3-4 days before the actual examination date. The SSC CGL Admit Card will contain details such as the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, photo and signature,as well as the examination centre name and address.

