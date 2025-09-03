SSC CGL Exam 2025 Big Updates: CGL Exam to be Held in Single Shift and Exam Centres Within 100 KM Radius - Statement from SSC Chairman

SSC CGL 2025 Updates: The Staff Selection Commission has introduced major reforms for the upcoming SSC exams after the technical chaos during the Selection Post Phase XIII exam. SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan confirmed that the necessary measures have been taken to improve the exam process and provide a smoother experience for candidates. He revealed that SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be held in a single shift instead of multiple sessions, addressing the concerns over variation in difficulty level and normalization of marks. Check all the major reforms taken for SSC CGL exam below: SSC CGL Exam 2025 Major Reforms SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) is one of the most sought-after exams in India, conducted every year to recruit candidates for various Group B and C posts. This year, it was scheduled from August 13 to 28 to fill 1,47,908 vacancies but was postponed due to technical glitches and administrative issues faced during the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam. The CGL exam will now be conducted in September 2025, with one single shift each day.

SSC CGL Exam Centres Within 100 KM of Candidate’s Address Earlier, candidates often had to travel long distances—sometimes to other cities or even states—to appear for the exam. To address this issue, the Commission has now decided to allot exam centres within a 100-kilometre radius of the candidate’s address. Currently, around 80% of candidates are assigned nearby centres, but SSC aims to increase this number to over 90% in the upcoming exams. Also, check: SSC CGL Syllabus

SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper

SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off Aadhaar Verification Mandatory for SSC CGL 2025 Over 59,500 candidates were affected by technical glitches and administrative issues during the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam. To address this and strengthen exam security, SSC has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for all candidates. This ensures faster and smoother ID verification while reducing cases of impersonation and the use of fake IDs.