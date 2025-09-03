SSC CGL City Slip 2025 Out Tonight: Check Your Exam City, Date & Shift Timings

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 on September 4, 2025 midnighits. The SSC will activate the city slip for approximately 27.9 lakh candidates who have online applications for Group B and C posts in central government ministries and departments. The city slip provides details about their allotted exam city, date and shift timings for the tier 1 examination. City slip allows candidates to plan their travel and accommodation in advance. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025, across various exam centres in India.

SSC CGL City Slip Intimation Slip 2025: Official Notice

The SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 is an admit card, but it is an important document for all candidates, as it informs candidates about their allotted exam city, date, and shift timing for the upcoming Tier I examination. By downloading the exam city slip, candidates can proactively plan their travel and accommodation, especially if the assigned test centre is in a different city. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CGL City Slip 2025 Official Notice.