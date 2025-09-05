UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Download September 6th & 7th Exam Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 5, 2025, 18:53 IST

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 has been released at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates buckling up for UP PET exam, scheduled for September 6 and 7, can download their admit card via the direct link shared below. Also, know documents to carry to exam center along with UPSSSC PET admit card.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out at upsssc.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates can now download their UPSSSC PET admit cards from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The exam will be held on September 6 and 7 in two shifts across 48 districts of the state. To download the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card, candidates need to log in to their account using their registration number and date of birth.

UP PET admit card is an essential document for entry into the examination centres. It carries crucial information such as the candidate's roll number, exam date, reporting time and exam venue details.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out

UPSSSC PET exam is a state-level exam which is being conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts. The exam will be conducted tomorrow, September 6 and 7, in two shifts each day. Individuals aspiring to grab Group B and C posts must download their UPSSSC PET Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth.

PET Admit Card 2025 Overview

UPSSSC issued the PET admit card on September 1. Candidates can check the key highlights in the table below.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Highlights
Recruitment Organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
Exam Name Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 06th & 07th September 2025
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Release Date 01 September 2025
Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Link

UPSSSC has activated the UPSSSC PET admit card download link on its website. Successfully registered candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct download link provided below.

Direct Link to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025

How to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025

Follow these steps to download your UPSSSC PET admit card at upsssc.gov.in

  • Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 link.

  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on PET Admit Card

After downloading the PET admit card, candidates must check the following details. In case of any errors, they must contact the authorities immediately.

  1. Candidate's Name and Roll number
  2. Photograph and Signature of candidates
  3. Exam Name
  4. Exam Date
  5. Shift Timings
  6. Exam Center Address
  7. Exam day instructions

PET Admit Card 2025: List of Documents to Carry

UPSSSC PET admit card acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Failure to carry it to the examination hall along with below documents will result in disqualification from the recruitment process.

  1. A printed copy of PET admit card
  2. Passport size photographs
  3. One valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, etc.).

PET Admit Card Shift Timings

UPSSSC PET is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and September 7. The exam will be held in 2 shifts both days. Exact exam date, shift timing, and reporting time for each candidate are mentioned in the PET Admit Card.

DateTiming
06 September 2025 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  03:00 PM – 05:00 PM
07 September 2025 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  03:00 PM – 05:00 PM

 

UPSSSC PET Exam Center List

UPSSSC PET exam will be held at 48 districts on both days. Check the complete list of UPSSSC PET exam city in the table below.

UPSSSC PET Exam City List
Agra Lakhimpur
Aligarh Lalitpur
Ambedkar Nagar Lucknow
Amethi Chandauli
Amroha Mathura
Aurraiya Meerut
Ayodhya Mirzapur
Azamgarh Moradabad
Bahraich Pilibhit
Barabanki Kasganj
Bareilly Rampur
Bijnor Prayagraj
Bulandshahar Raebareli
Chitrakoot Saharanpur
Deoria Fatehpur
Etawah Sultanpur
Firozabad Gautam Budh Nagar
Ghaziabad Unnao
Ghazipur Sultanpur
Gonda Varanasi
Gorakhpur Kanpur Nagar
Jaunpur Jhansi
Kannauj Kushinagar

