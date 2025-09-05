UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Download September 6th & 7th Exam Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out at upsssc.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates can now download their UPSSSC PET admit cards from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The exam will be held on September 6 and 7 in two shifts across 48 districts of the state. To download the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card, candidates need to log in to their account using their registration number and date of birth.
UP PET admit card is an essential document for entry into the examination centres. It carries crucial information such as the candidate's roll number, exam date, reporting time and exam venue details.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out
UPSSSC PET exam is a state-level exam which is being conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts. The exam will be conducted tomorrow, September 6 and 7, in two shifts each day. Individuals aspiring to grab Group B and C posts must download their UPSSSC PET Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth.
PET Admit Card 2025 Overview
UPSSSC issued the PET admit card on September 1. Candidates can check the key highlights in the table below.
|UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Highlights
|Recruitment Organization
|Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|Exam Name
|Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)
|UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025
|06th & 07th September 2025
|UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Release Date
|01 September 2025
|Official Website
|upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Link
UPSSSC has activated the UPSSSC PET admit card download link on its website. Successfully registered candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct download link provided below.
Direct Link to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025
How to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025
Follow these steps to download your UPSSSC PET admit card at upsssc.gov.in
Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 link.
Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on PET Admit Card
After downloading the PET admit card, candidates must check the following details. In case of any errors, they must contact the authorities immediately.
- Candidate's Name and Roll number
- Photograph and Signature of candidates
- Exam Name
- Exam Date
- Shift Timings
- Exam Center Address
- Exam day instructions
PET Admit Card 2025: List of Documents to Carry
UPSSSC PET admit card acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Failure to carry it to the examination hall along with below documents will result in disqualification from the recruitment process.
- A printed copy of PET admit card
- Passport size photographs
- One valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, etc.).
PET Admit Card Shift Timings
UPSSSC PET is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and September 7. The exam will be held in 2 shifts both days. Exact exam date, shift timing, and reporting time for each candidate are mentioned in the PET Admit Card.
|Date
|Timing
|06 September 2025
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|03:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|07 September 2025
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|03:00 PM – 05:00 PM
UPSSSC PET Exam Center List
UPSSSC PET exam will be held at 48 districts on both days. Check the complete list of UPSSSC PET exam city in the table below.
|UPSSSC PET Exam City List
|Agra
|Lakhimpur
|Aligarh
|Lalitpur
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Lucknow
|Amethi
|Chandauli
|Amroha
|Mathura
|Aurraiya
|Meerut
|Ayodhya
|Mirzapur
|Azamgarh
|Moradabad
|Bahraich
|Pilibhit
|Barabanki
|Kasganj
|Bareilly
|Rampur
|Bijnor
|Prayagraj
|Bulandshahar
|Raebareli
|Chitrakoot
|Saharanpur
|Deoria
|Fatehpur
|Etawah
|Sultanpur
|Firozabad
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Ghaziabad
|Unnao
|Ghazipur
|Sultanpur
|Gonda
|Varanasi
|Gorakhpur
|Kanpur Nagar
|Jaunpur
|Jhansi
|Kannauj
|Kushinagar
