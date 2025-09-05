UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Download September 6th & 7th Exam Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out at upsssc.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates can now download their UPSSSC PET admit cards from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The exam will be held on September 6 and 7 in two shifts across 48 districts of the state. To download the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card, candidates need to log in to their account using their registration number and date of birth.

UP PET admit card is an essential document for entry into the examination centres. It carries crucial information such as the candidate's roll number, exam date, reporting time and exam venue details.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out

UPSSSC PET exam is a state-level exam which is being conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts. The exam will be conducted tomorrow, September 6 and 7, in two shifts each day. Individuals aspiring to grab Group B and C posts must download their UPSSSC PET Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth.