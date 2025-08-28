UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2025: District Wise Test City List

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on 6th and 7th September 2025. The UPSSSC PET City Intimation Slip has already been released on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted at 48 centres across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted exam centre well before the reporting time, as late entry may lead to disqualification from the selection process. UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2025 UPSSSC has released the list of UP PET Exam Centres on its official website. The UPSSSC exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 7 at 48 centres across Uttar Pradesh. The exam centres are allotted based on the candidates' preferences filled in the application form and the availability of seats in each city. Hence, they must carefully check their allotted exam city and plan their travel arrangements well in advance.

It is important to note that exam centre once allotted cannot be changed under any circumstances. Also, aspirants must reach the exam centre at least an hour before their scheduled shift time to complete the verification process. UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List 2025 UPSSSC has set up 48 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh to accommodate lakhs of candidates appearing for the UP PET 2025. The exam centres are spread across major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Gorakhpur, and Meerut. You can check the complete list of UPSSSC PET Exam Centres in the table below: UPSSSC PET Exam City List Agra Lakhimpur Aligarh Lalitpur Ambedkar Nagar Lucknow Amethi Chandauli Amroha Mathura Aurraiya Meerut Ayodhya Mirzapur Azamgarh Moradabad Bahraich Pilibhit Barabanki Kasganj Bareilly Rampur Bijnor Prayagraj Bulandshahar Raebareli Chitrakoot Saharanpur Deoria Fatehpur Etawah Sultanpur Firozabad Gautam Budh Nagar Ghaziabad Unnao Ghazipur Sultanpur Gonda Varanasi Gorakhpur Kanpur Nagar Jaunpur Jhansi Kannauj Kushinagar