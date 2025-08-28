UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2025: District Wise Test City List

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on 6th and 7th September 2025. The UPSSSC PET City Intimation Slip has already been released on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted at 48 centres across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted exam centre well before the reporting time, as late entry may lead to disqualification from the selection process.
UPSSSC has released the list of UP PET Exam Centres on its official website. The UPSSSC exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 7 at 48 centres across Uttar Pradesh. The exam centres are allotted based on the candidates' preferences filled in the application form and the availability of seats in each city. Hence, they must carefully check their allotted exam city and plan their travel arrangements well in advance.
It is important to note that exam centre once allotted cannot be changed under any circumstances. Also, aspirants must reach the exam centre at least an hour before their scheduled shift time to complete the verification process.
UPSSSC has set up 48 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh to accommodate lakhs of candidates appearing for the UP PET 2025. The exam centres are spread across major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Gorakhpur, and Meerut. You can check the complete list of UPSSSC PET Exam Centres in the table below:
|
UPSSSC PET Exam City List
|
Agra
|
Lakhimpur
|
Aligarh
|
Lalitpur
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
Lucknow
|
Amethi
|
Chandauli
|
Amroha
|
Mathura
|
Aurraiya
|
Meerut
|
Ayodhya
|
Mirzapur
|
Azamgarh
|
Moradabad
|
Bahraich
|
Pilibhit
|
Barabanki
|
Kasganj
|
Bareilly
|
Rampur
|
Bijnor
|
Prayagraj
|
Bulandshahar
|
Raebareli
|
Chitrakoot
|
Saharanpur
|
Deoria
|
Fatehpur
|
Etawah
|
Sultanpur
|
Firozabad
|
Gautam Budh Nagar
|
Ghaziabad
|
Unnao
|
Ghazipur
|
Sultanpur
|
Gonda
|
Varanasi
|
Gorakhpur
|
Kanpur Nagar
|
Jaunpur
|
Jhansi
|
Kannauj
|
Kushinagar
How to Check UP PET 2025 Exam City?
UPSSSC issued the exam city slip for UP PET 2025 exam. Candidates can check it from the official website and plan their travel accordingly.
-
Visit the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in
-
Click on the “UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam City Slip” link.
-
Enter your registration number and password.
-
The allotted exam city will be displayed on the screen.
-
Download and take a printout for reference.
Documents to Carry to UP PET Exam Centre
On the exam day, candidates must carry the following documents to the UP PET exam centre for verification:
-
A printed copy of the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025
-
A valid photo ID proof (Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, or Driving License).
-
A recent passport-size photograph
Candidates having these documents and adhering to the guidelines will be allowed to enter the examination hall.
