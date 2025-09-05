UPSSSC PET 2025: Shift Timings, Special Train, Bus Services, Exam Day Guidelines; Is Exam Online or Offline? Check Here

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
UPSSSC PET 2025 will be held on September 6 and 7 in two shifts. With thousands of candidates expected to appear for the exam, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched special bus and train services along with strict guidelines to ensure smooth conduct.

UPSSSC PET 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on 6th and 7th September. It will be conducted in two shifts spread across multiple exam centres in 48 districts of UP state. With the exam just around the corner, candidates must ensure they are fully prepared not only with their revision but also with the documents they must carry to the exam center and the guidelines they must adhere to.

The commission has released the UPSSSC PET admit card on September 1. The admit card is available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. It is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination centre with the required documents. Scroll on to know UPSSSC PET exam day guidelines, pattern, exam schedule and more here.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Special Train Schedule

Thousands of candidates are expected to appear for UPSSSC PET exam. To support the candidates' turnout and ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has scheduled additional bus services and deployed monitoring teams of 16 staff each. A total of 292 buses will operate across the routes to help candidates reach the exam venue on time. Additionally, special trains will connect key cities, including Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj. Check the special trains for key cities here.

Train Route

Departure Dates

Departure Time

Ballia – Varanasi – Prayagraj Rambagh

September 5 to 6, 2025

17:00 to 19:00

Ballia – Mau – Azamgarh

September 5 to 6, 2025

17:00 to 19:00

Gorakhpur – Mau – Azamgarh

September 5 to 6, 2025

18:00 to 20:00

Gorakhpur – Mau – Varanasi City

September 5 to 6, 2025

17:00 to 19:00

Prayagraj Rambagh – Varanasi – Ballia

September 6 to 7, 2025

13:00 to 18:00

Azamgarh – Mau – Ballia

September 6 to 7, 2025

13:00 to 18:00

Azamgarh – Mau – Varanasi City – Mau – Gorakhpur

September 6 to 7, 2025

13:00 to 18:00

Azamgarh – Varanasi City

September 5 to 6, 2025

18:00 to 20:00

Mau – Azamgarh

September 6 to 7, 2025

13:00 to 18:00

Varanasi City – Mau – Gorakhpur

September 6 to 7, 2025

13:00 to 18:00

UPSSSC PET Shift Timings

UP PET 2025 exam will be held on 6th and 7th September in two shifts each day. The morning shift is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 12 noon and evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Exam Shift

Exam Timing

First Shift

10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Day Guidelines

All those candidates who will appear for UP PET exam can check the guidelines given here:

  • They must report at the examination centre 2 hours before the scheduled time to complete the frisking process.

  • Aspirants must carry their UPSSSC PET Admit Card along with photo identity card.

  • Candidates must co-operate with the authorities for frisking and verification process.

  • They must not roam around in the examination centre premises.

  • Electronic devices and stationary items are prohibited inside the examination hall.

UPSSSC PET Exam Online Hoga ya Offline

UPSSC PET exam will be conducted in offline mode. It will comprise 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Candidates will be allotted 2 hours to complete the test. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

Subjects

Marks

Questions

India History

5

5

Indian National Movement

5

5

Geography

5

5

Indian Economy

5

5

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

5

5

General Science

5

5

Elementary Arithmetic

5

5

General Hindi

5

5

General English

5

5

Logic & Reasoning

5

5

Current Affairs

10

10

General Awareness

10

10

Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages

10

10

Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs

10

10

Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables

10

10

Total

100

100

