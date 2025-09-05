UPSSSC PET 2025: Shift Timings, Special Train, Bus Services, Exam Day Guidelines; Is Exam Online or Offline? Check Here

UPSSSC PET 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on 6th and 7th September. It will be conducted in two shifts spread across multiple exam centres in 48 districts of UP state. With the exam just around the corner, candidates must ensure they are fully prepared not only with their revision but also with the documents they must carry to the exam center and the guidelines they must adhere to.

The commission has released the UPSSSC PET admit card on September 1. The admit card is available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. It is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination centre with the required documents. Scroll on to know UPSSSC PET exam day guidelines, pattern, exam schedule and more here.