UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Papers: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has scheduled the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for September 6 and 7. This state-level exam is an important exam for aspirants competing for various Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. The UP PET exam is conducted in pen and paper mode, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. To prepare well, candidates must solve previous year question papers and mock tests. Solving UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Papers is one of the most effective preparation method to ace the exam. These papers offer valuable insights to aspirants about the actual exam structure, the difficulty level of the questions, and commonly asked topics from UPSSSC PET Syllabus. Below, we have shared UPSSSC PET previous year question papers PDFs with Solutions for your practice and improving your chances of qualifying.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 UPSSSC releases question papers for UP PET after the conclusion of the exam. UPSSSC PET comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. We will provide the UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 here as soon as the exam is over. So, stay tuned! UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Papers Reviewing UPSSSC PET Previous Year Paper PDFs is a proven strategy for written exam preparation, offering aspirants an understanding of question patterns. It also allows them to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses, which helps them develop a more effective preparation strategy. UPSSSC PET Previous Year Paper PDFs Practising these UP PET Previous Year Papers gives you a real-time experience of attempting an actual UPSSSC PET Paper. Download the previous year question papers for the direct link provided below.

UP PET 29 Oct Question Paper PDF Download Here UP PET 28 Oct Question Paper PDF Download Here UP PET 28 Oct 2023 Question Paper PDF Download Here UP PET 28 Oct 2023 hift 1 Question Paper PDF Download Here UP PET Question Paper 2023 Free UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023 are provided below: UP PET 28 Oct Shift 2 Question Paper PDF 1 Download Here UP PET 28 Oct Shift 2 Question Paper PDF 2 Download Here What is UPSSC PET Question Paper Pattern? UPSSSC PET consists of 15 subjects. The maximum number of questions are based on General Awareness, History, Geography, and Current Affairs. It will be conducted in offline mode. The UP PET exam will have 100 objective-type questions.

Each question is worth 1 mark.

There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

The exam duration is 2 hours.