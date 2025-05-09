UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is all set to conduct UPSSSC PET 2025 exam on September 6 and 7. This state-level exam is being conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the mains exam for the various Group B & C posts through UPSSSC recruitment. Aspirants must thoroughly check the PET syllabus and exam pattern to commence their preparation on the right note. It helps them understand the important topics and the actual test format. Typically, the PET exam carries 100 marks, with an exam duration of 2 hours. Read on to get complete details of the syllabus of UPSSSC PET 2025 and strategise accordingly. Alos, find the direct link to download UPSSSC PET Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English here.
UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the PET syllabus and pattern in the official notification PDF. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must check the detailed syllabus to prepare well. Given below are the key highlights of the exam for the candidate’s reference.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)- 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
¼ mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
UPSSSC PET Syllabus PDF
Having free access to the PET syllabus PDF allows you to streamline your preparation accordingly. Understanding the syllabus is essential to cover all the topics important for the test. Get the direct link to download UPSSSC PET Syllabus in Hindi and English on this page.
UPSSSC PET Syllabus PDF Download
UPSSSC PET Syllabus in Hindi
We have shared below the subject-wise UPSSSC PET Syllabus in Hindi to help candidates' with their preparation:
|
विषय
|
पाठ्य-विवरण
|
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आन्दोलन (Indian National Movement)
|
स्वाधीनता आन्दोलन के प्रारम्भिक वर्ष स्वदेशी तथा सविनय अवज्ञा आंदोलन : महात्मा गाँधी तथा अन्य नेताओं की भूमिका क्रांतिकारी आंदोलन तथा उग्र राष्ट्रवाद का उदयविधायी संशोधन तथा ब्रिटिश इंडिया एक्ट, 1935 भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन, आजाद हिन्द फौज तथा नेता जी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस
|
भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था (Indian Economy)
|
भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था (1947 से 1991 तक) योजना आयोग तथा पंचवर्षीय योजनायें मिथित अर्थव्यवस्था का विकास: निजी एवं सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र हरित क्राति दुग्ध विकास एवं ऑपरेशन फ्लड बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण तथा सुधार वर्ष 1991 में आर्थिक सुधार तथा उसके बाद की अर्थव्यवस्था वर्ष 2014 के पश्चात के आर्थिक सुधार कृषि सुधार ढांचागत सुधार श्रम-सुधार आर्थिक सुधार जी0एम0टी0
|
भारतीय इतिहास (Indian History)
|
सिन्धु घाटी की सम्भता वैदिक संस्कृति बौद्ध धर्म: गौतम बुद्ध(जीवनी एवं शिक्षायें) जैन धर्म : महावीर (जीवनी एवं शिक्षायें) मौर्य वंश : सम्राट अशोक गुप्त वंश : समुद्र गुप्त ,चन्द्र गुप्त द्वितीय हर्षवर्द्धन राजपूत काल सल्तनत काल मुगल साम्राज्य मराठा ब्रिटिश राज का अभ्युदय एवं प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम ब्रिटिश राज का मामाजिक-आर्थिक प्रभाव
|
भारतीय संविधान एवं लोक प्रशासन (Indian Constitution & Public Administration)
|
भारतीय संविधान भारतीय संविधान की मुख्य विशेषतायें राज्य के नीति-निर्देशक सिद्धान्त मौलिक अधिकार एवं कर्तव्य संसदीय प्रणाली संघीय प्रणाली, संघ एवं केन्द्रशासित प्रदेश, केन्द्र-राज्या सम्बन्ध न्यायिक ढांचा-मर्वोच्च न्यायालय, उच्च न्यायालय जिला प्रशासन . स्थानीय निकाय तथा पंचायती राज संस्थायें
|
भूगोल (Geography)
|
भारत एवं विश्व का भौतिक भूगोल नदियां नथा नदियों की घाटी भूजल संसाधन पर्वत ,पहाडियां तथा हिमनद मरूस्थल और शुष्क क्षेत्र वन खनिज संसाधन (विशेषकर भारत में) भारत एवं विश्व का राजनैतिक भूगोल जलवायु तथा मौसम टाइम जोन जनसांख्यकीय परिवर्तन तथा प्रवास
|
सामान्य विज्ञान (General Science)
|
प्रारम्भिक भौतिक विज्ञान प्रारम्भिक रसायन विज्ञा प्रारम्भिक जीव विज्ञान
|
प्रारम्भिक अंकगणित (Elementary Arithmetic)
|
पूर्ण संख्या, भिन्न तथा दशमलव प्रतिशतता साधारण अंकगणितीय समीकरण वर्ग एवं वर्गमूल घातांक एवं घात औसत
|
सामान्य हिन्दी (General Hindi)
|
संधि विलोम शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द वाक्यांशो के लिए एक शब्द लिंग समथुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द मुहावरे-लोकोक्तियाँ सामान्य अशुद्धियां लेखक और रचनाएँ (गद्य एवं पद्य)
|
तर्क एवं तर्कशक्ति (Logic & Reasoning)
|
वृहत एवं लघु क्रम एवं रैंकिग संबंध समूह से भिन्न को अलग करना कैलेण्डर एवं घड़ी कारण और प्रभाव कोडिंग-डिकोडिंग (संख्या तथा अक्षर) निगमनात्मक तर्क/कथन विश्लेषण एवं निर्णय
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी (General English)
|
अंग्रेजी व्याकरण अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न
|
सामान्य जागरूकता (General Awareness)
|
भारत के पड़ोसी देश देश, राजधानी एवं मुद्रा भारत के राज्य तथा केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश भारतीय संसद, राज्यसभा, लोकसभा और विधान सभा, विधान परिपद राष्ट्रीय एवं अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय दिवस विश्व संगठन एवं उनके मुख्यालय भारतीय पर्यटन स्थल भारत की कला एवं संस्कृति भारत एवं विश्व के खेल भारतीय अनुसंधान संगठन प्रसिद्ध पुस्तकें और लेखक पुरस्कार एवं बिजेता जलवायु परिवर्तन एवं पर्यावरण
|
सामयिकी (Current Affairs)
|
भारतीय एवं वैश्विक
|
अपठित हिंदी गद्यांश का विवेचन एवं विश्लेषण : 02 गद्यांश
|
प्रत्येक पर 5 प्रश्न
|
तालिका की व्याख्या एवं विश्लेषण : 02 तालिकाएँ
|
प्रत्येक पर 5 प्रश्न
|
ग्राफ की व्याख्या एवं विश्लेषण : 02 ग्राफ
|
प्रत्येक पर 5 प्रश्न
UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise
UPSSSC syllabus for PET is divided into various subjects, i.e. Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic & Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, and others. The number of marks varies for every subject. Thus, candidates must carefully master all the topics to boost their chances of succeeding in the exam. Check the subject-wise UPSSSC PET Syllabus in detail below:
UP PET Syllabus for Indian History
UPSSSC PET History section carries 5 marks, evaluating the candidate's knowledge of ancient, medieval, and modern Indian history. Some of the important topics include the Mughal Empire, Vedic civilization, and the Gupta Empire, among others. Check out the detailed syllabus below:
- Indus Valley Civilisation
- Vedic Civilisation
- Mauryan empire
- Sultanate era
- Mughal empire
- British Rule and 1st war of Independence
- Gupta empire
- Rajput era
- Maratha empire
- Buddhism
- Jainism
- Harshavardhan
- Social and economic impact of British rule
UPSSSC PET Syllabus for Indian National Movement
It is a crucial section in the PET exam that assesses the candidate’s understanding of important events such as the initial stage of the freedom movement, the revolutionary movement, etc.
- The initial stage of freedom movement
- Revolutionary movement and rise of militant nationalism
- Swadeshi and civil disobedience movement - Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders’ role
- Quit India movement, Azad Hind Fauj and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
- Farewell amendment and British India Act 1935
UP PET Syllabus 2025 Geography
This section aims to test candidates’ knowledge of both Indian and World Geography with a focus on resources, political aspects, physical features, and demographics. Have a look at the Geography syllabus below:
- Indian and World Geography- Rivers, Water resources, Mountains & glaciers, Desert & dry areas
- Forest
- Political geography of Indian & world
- Mineral resources
- Time zone
- Climate
- Demographics & migrations
UPSSSC PET Syllabus for Indian Economy
This section evaluates the candidate’s knowledge of fundamental economic understanding and the overall structure of the Indian Economy. Listed below are the topics included in the Indian Economy syllabus.
Indian Economy (1947 to 1991)
- Green revolution
- Planning commission and 5-year plans
- Banking nationalization
- Development of mixed economy: Private & Public
- White revolution & operation flood
- LPG reforms of 1991
- Economic reforms post 2014
- Labour reforms
- Farm reforms
- Economic reforms
- Structural reforms
- GST
UP PET Syllabus for Indian Constitution & Public Administration
This section tests candidates’ awareness of the features, provisions, and overall structure of the Constitution of India. Mentioned below is the Indian Constitution & Public Administration syllabus for candidates’ reference.
- Indian Constitution
- Directive principles
- Fundamental rights & duties
- Salient Features
- Local bodies and Panchayat Raj
- Judicial Framework
- District administration
- Parliamentary system
- Federal system, Union Govt & UR, Union Govt & States
UP PET Syllabus for General Science
General science is a crucial section of the PET exam, assessing candidates’ knowledge in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Mastering all the concepts can help you solve the maximum questions in the exam.
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
UPSSSC PET Syllabus for Elementary Arithmetic
Elementary arithmetic is another important section of the PET exam. Basically, it assesses candidates’ basic arithmetical skills, numerical aptitude, and calculation skills.
- Whole numbers, fractions and decimals
- Simple arithmetic equations
- Exponent and powers
- Percentage
- Average
- Square & square roots
UPSSSC PET Syllabus Hindi
UPSSSC PET General Hindi syllabus covers essential topics which are as follows:
- संधि
- विलोमशब्द
- समश्रुतभिन्नार्थकशब्द
- मुहावरे-लोकोक्तियां
- सामान्यअशुद्धियां
- पर्यायवाचीवाक्यांशोंकेलिएएकशब्द
- लिंग
- लेखकऔररचनाएं (Prose & Poetry)
UPSSSC PET Syllabus for General English
Given below are the important topics for the General English syllabus for candidates’ reference.
- English Grammar
- Questions on passages
UPSSSC PET Syllabus for Logic & Reasoning
The UPSSSC PET Syllabus for Reasoning includes topics like blood relation, coding decoding, analogy and more. This is considered as one of the most scoring and easiest sections:
- Order & ranking
- Calendar & watch
- Blood relations
- Coding decoding
- Cause & effect
- Conclusive reasoning, etc.
UP PET Syllabus for Current Affairs
This section focuses on recent events of national and international importance. Candidates should stay updated with the latest developments in politics, economy, sports, awards, and other important happenings to score well.
- National current affairs
- International current affairs
UPSSSC PET Syllabus for General Awareness
Given below are the important topics for the General Awareness syllabus for candidates’ reference.
- India's Neighbours
- Indian tourism destinations
- Indian art & culture
- Countries, Capitals & Currencies
- Indian Parliament
- Indian research institutes
- Books & Authors
- Climate change & environment
- Indian States & UTs
- Days National & International importance
- World organizations & HQs
- Awards & honours
- Indian & International Sports
UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern
Candidates must check the UPSSSC PET exam pattern to get an idea of the test format, maximum marks, number of questions, exam duration and overall marking scheme. The test carries 100 marks, with the exam duration being 2 hours. There shall also be negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer in the exam. Check the weightage of the UPSSSC PET syllabus for all subjects tabulated below:
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
Indian History
|
5
|
Indian National Movement
|
5
|
Geography
|
5
|
Indian Economy
|
5
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
5
|
General Science
|
5
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
5
|
General Hindi
|
5
|
General English
|
5
|
Logic & Reasoning
|
5
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage- 2 Passages
|
10
|
Graph Interpretation- 2 Graphs
|
10
|
Table Interpretation & Analysis- 2 Tables
|
10
|
Total
|
100
How to Cover UP PET Syllabus
The UPSSSC PET preparation requires strong conceptual knowledge, dedication, and the right study materials to excel. Here are a few tips and tricks to prepare well for the PET 2025 Exam:
- Review the UPSSSC PET syllabus and pattern to focus only on exam-relevant topics.
- Grasp all the basic concepts to understand and solve complex topics easily.
- Solve mock tests and PYQS to learn about your weak areas and improve accordingly.
- Prepare short notes and revise daily to retain them for a longer period.
Best Books to Cover UP PET 2025 Syllabus
Candidates must utilise the right set of resources to prepare effectively for the exam. It will help them cover all the topics mentioned in the UPSSSC PET syllabus. Some of the high-quality UPSSSC PET books for preparation are as follows:
- Samanya Hindi by Hardev Bahri
- Analytical Reasoning by M.K Pandey
- Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Abhijit Guha and R.S. Aggarwal
- General Knowledge by Manohar Pandey
- Indian History and lndian National Movement by RPH Board Editorial
- Geography of India by Majid Husain
- The Indian Economy by Sanjiv Verma
- Public Administration and Indian Constitution by Anupama Puri Mahajan
- English Grammar & Composition by S C Gupta
- General Science for Competitive Exams by BK Editorial Board
